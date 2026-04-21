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Germany's Industry Abandons 2025 Outlook Amid Mideast Tensions
(MENAFN) German industrial leaders have abandoned their output projections for 2025, blaming the intensifying Middle East conflict and deep structural failings that now threaten to drag the country's manufacturing sector into a fifth straight year of contraction.
Peter Leibinger, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), delivered the downgrade publicly at the flagship Hannover Messe industrial trade fair, revealing that the group had quietly shelved its January projection of 1% growth in favor of an outlook of outright stagnation.
The warning did not stop there. Leibinger cautioned that the sector should steel itself for a recession rather than any meaningful rebound, citing a sluggish start to the year and persistent disruptions to global maritime trade flows stemming directly from the ongoing war in the Middle East.
The structural rot runs deep, he argued — high labor costs, an outsized tax burden, unpredictable energy prices, and layers of bureaucratic red tape are steadily eroding Germany's competitive edge as peer economies continue to grow. Compounding the crisis, he noted, is a broader erosion of competitiveness driven by overlapping global shocks hitting an already fragile industrial base.
Leibinger was pointed in his criticism of Berlin's response, making clear that the government's current toolkit falls well short of what the moment demands. Propping up a struggling economy with taxpayer-funded crisis subsidies, he argued, is neither effective nor sustainable — and he pressed lawmakers to deliver a concrete growth package before summer arrives.
The prescription he outlined is sweeping: immediate tax cuts, targeted investment incentives, and a wholesale digitalization of public administration — including the adoption of a Code as Law principle designed to modernize and streamline how legislation is drafted and implemented.
Peter Leibinger, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), delivered the downgrade publicly at the flagship Hannover Messe industrial trade fair, revealing that the group had quietly shelved its January projection of 1% growth in favor of an outlook of outright stagnation.
The warning did not stop there. Leibinger cautioned that the sector should steel itself for a recession rather than any meaningful rebound, citing a sluggish start to the year and persistent disruptions to global maritime trade flows stemming directly from the ongoing war in the Middle East.
The structural rot runs deep, he argued — high labor costs, an outsized tax burden, unpredictable energy prices, and layers of bureaucratic red tape are steadily eroding Germany's competitive edge as peer economies continue to grow. Compounding the crisis, he noted, is a broader erosion of competitiveness driven by overlapping global shocks hitting an already fragile industrial base.
Leibinger was pointed in his criticism of Berlin's response, making clear that the government's current toolkit falls well short of what the moment demands. Propping up a struggling economy with taxpayer-funded crisis subsidies, he argued, is neither effective nor sustainable — and he pressed lawmakers to deliver a concrete growth package before summer arrives.
The prescription he outlined is sweeping: immediate tax cuts, targeted investment incentives, and a wholesale digitalization of public administration — including the adoption of a Code as Law principle designed to modernize and streamline how legislation is drafted and implemented.
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