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Hormuz Crises Continues to Disrupt Global Energy Supplies
(MENAFN) European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde sounded the alarm Monday over mounting economic uncertainty gripping Europe, as the ongoing crisis around the Strait of Hormuz continues to strangle global energy flows and stoke inflationary pressures.
Addressing an audience in Berlin at an event hosted by the Association of German Banks, Lagarde described the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — the single most consequential energy corridor on the planet — as a fresh and severe blow to a world economy already weakened by successive crises, including the pandemic, the war in Europe, the prior energy shock, and mounting trade protectionism.
Turning to monetary policy, the ECB chief identified two variables her institution is watching most closely: how long the disruption persists, and the degree to which surging energy costs permeate broader price levels across the economy. She acknowledged that corporate selling price expectations have edged higher and that households — still scarred by the last energy crisis — are paying renewed attention to inflation. However, she suggested that softening consumer confidence and decelerating growth could act as natural brakes on runaway wage and price pressures.
Lagarde also directed pointed advice at European governments, urging restraint when it comes to sweeping fiscal intervention. Broad support packages, she cautioned, risk either reigniting inflation or destabilizing public finances. Any government response, she stressed, must be surgical and short-lived.
"The lesson of 2022 is clear," she said. "Support that is temporary, targeted and preserves the price signal can protect the most vulnerable without making inflation worse or public finances less stable."
The ECB president reaffirmed the central bank's unwavering commitment to its 2% inflation target, pledging to deploy whatever measures are necessary to restore price stability over the medium term.
Lagarde characterized the broader economic horizon as "deeply uncertain," citing the erratic, stop-start trajectory of the conflict — marked by bouts of fighting, ceasefire bids, negotiations, blockades, and repeated reversals — as a factor that makes forecasting both the duration and the full economic impact exceptionally difficult.
On the supply side, she quantified the damage: the net loss of oil reaching global markets is running at approximately 13 million barrels per day, equivalent to roughly 13% of total global consumption — and that estimate does not yet account for the compounding effect of the U.S. naval blockade. Despite the severity of the shortfall, Lagarde noted that financial markets appear to be pricing in a relatively short-lived disruption, with oil prices climbing above the ECB's baseline projections but not yet breaching levels associated with worst-case scenarios.
On natural gas, she offered a measure of qualified reassurance: European prices remain below baseline assumptions, aided by fuel-switching from gas to coal across Asia and an unusually mild winter in China — conditions that could keep the direct energy shock contained, provided the conflict reaches a swift resolution.
Yet Lagarde was unsparing about the risks of a prolonged standoff. A sustained disruption, she warned, would widen the gap between energy supply and demand and begin cascading into adjacent sectors through shortages of critical industrial inputs — specifically citing helium, fertilizers, and methanol. She also pointed to concrete signs of strain already emerging: jet fuel prices have approximately doubled since hostilities began, and rationing measures have been enforced at select airports since the start of April.
Addressing an audience in Berlin at an event hosted by the Association of German Banks, Lagarde described the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — the single most consequential energy corridor on the planet — as a fresh and severe blow to a world economy already weakened by successive crises, including the pandemic, the war in Europe, the prior energy shock, and mounting trade protectionism.
Turning to monetary policy, the ECB chief identified two variables her institution is watching most closely: how long the disruption persists, and the degree to which surging energy costs permeate broader price levels across the economy. She acknowledged that corporate selling price expectations have edged higher and that households — still scarred by the last energy crisis — are paying renewed attention to inflation. However, she suggested that softening consumer confidence and decelerating growth could act as natural brakes on runaway wage and price pressures.
Lagarde also directed pointed advice at European governments, urging restraint when it comes to sweeping fiscal intervention. Broad support packages, she cautioned, risk either reigniting inflation or destabilizing public finances. Any government response, she stressed, must be surgical and short-lived.
"The lesson of 2022 is clear," she said. "Support that is temporary, targeted and preserves the price signal can protect the most vulnerable without making inflation worse or public finances less stable."
The ECB president reaffirmed the central bank's unwavering commitment to its 2% inflation target, pledging to deploy whatever measures are necessary to restore price stability over the medium term.
Lagarde characterized the broader economic horizon as "deeply uncertain," citing the erratic, stop-start trajectory of the conflict — marked by bouts of fighting, ceasefire bids, negotiations, blockades, and repeated reversals — as a factor that makes forecasting both the duration and the full economic impact exceptionally difficult.
On the supply side, she quantified the damage: the net loss of oil reaching global markets is running at approximately 13 million barrels per day, equivalent to roughly 13% of total global consumption — and that estimate does not yet account for the compounding effect of the U.S. naval blockade. Despite the severity of the shortfall, Lagarde noted that financial markets appear to be pricing in a relatively short-lived disruption, with oil prices climbing above the ECB's baseline projections but not yet breaching levels associated with worst-case scenarios.
On natural gas, she offered a measure of qualified reassurance: European prices remain below baseline assumptions, aided by fuel-switching from gas to coal across Asia and an unusually mild winter in China — conditions that could keep the direct energy shock contained, provided the conflict reaches a swift resolution.
Yet Lagarde was unsparing about the risks of a prolonged standoff. A sustained disruption, she warned, would widen the gap between energy supply and demand and begin cascading into adjacent sectors through shortages of critical industrial inputs — specifically citing helium, fertilizers, and methanol. She also pointed to concrete signs of strain already emerging: jet fuel prices have approximately doubled since hostilities began, and rationing measures have been enforced at select airports since the start of April.
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