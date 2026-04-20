Wilderness Island Tours Updates Chichagof Bear Viewing Tour Calendar For Cruise Season

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Wilderness Island Tours updates the Chichagof Bear viewing Tour calendar for the 2026 cruise season in Icy Strait, adding flexibility for travel advisors and guests.

Icy Strait, Alaska - Wilderness Island Tours is updating its cruise-season departure calendar for the Chichagof Bear viewing Tour to better align departures with peak traffic days in Icy Strait during the 2026 Alaska cruise season. The change is intended to give travel advisors and cruise guests more flexibility while preserving the company's small-group format and ship-friendly logistics.

The revised calendar applies to the land-based excursion operated from Hoonah, where guests travel by passenger van through Chichagof Island's road system for wildlife viewing and cultural interpretation. Wilderness Island Tours said the schedule adjustment reflects steady demand during busy port days and the need to match departures more closely with cruise arrivals and shore-excursion windows.

Chichagof Island, often referred to as“Bear Island,” is one of Southeast Alaska's wildlife destinations because of its brown bear population, coastal habitat, and access to remote viewing areas. The Chichagof Bear viewing Tour continues to focus on small groups, with typical van capacity kept to 10 guests or fewer, allowing for a more personal experience and efficient embarkation and return for cruise passengers.

Calendar update supports peak port operations

Wilderness Island Tours said the updated schedule is intended to help advisors book with more confidence when cruise traffic is heaviest in Icy Strait. By refining departure times on peak-traffic days, the company can better manage port flow while maintaining the same tour duration, pickup process, and return logistics that cruise guests rely on.



More flexible departure timing on high-volume cruise days

Small-group touring maintained for wildlife viewing and comfort

Ship-oriented logistics preserved for timely guest return Booking options remain available for cruise and non-cruise visitors

The company has operated in the area for more than 28 years and said the calendar update builds on long experience coordinating with cruise schedules in a seasonal market that runs from April through October. Tours will continue to depart from the Icy Strait area with advance booking required.

“This calendar update gives cruise guests and travel advisors more options on the days that matter most, while keeping the same small-group, locally guided experience that has defined the tours for decades,” said a Press Relations representative at Wilderness Island Tours.

The Chichagof Bear viewing Tour combines wildlife viewing with cultural storytelling from local guides who are lifelong Hoonah residents and members of the Tlingit community. Along with bear viewing opportunities, the tour may include sightings of eagles, deer, otters, salmon, and other wildlife, depending on seasonal conditions and animal movement.

Wilderness Island Tours noted that wildlife sightings are not assured, and tour content may vary based on weather and animal activity. The company said its approach remains centered on ethical wildlife viewing, access to remote areas, and educational interpretation of the local ecosystem and community.

The updated cruise-season departure calendar is expected to be especially useful for travelers planning around limited port time, as well as advisors looking to match guests with either a shorter or standard shore excursion. The company's 2-hour and 3-hour tour options remain part of its seasonal offerings, with both designed to fit cruise schedules and provide a manageable, comfortable outing.

Travel advisors and cruise guests interested in the updated Chichagof Bear viewing Tour calendar can contact Wilderness Island Tours for seasonal availability and booking details.

For more information, visit wildernessislandtours/island-tours.