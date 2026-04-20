Strike On Russian Army Logistics: Partisans Disable Substation In Voronezh Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this on Telegram.

"In the area of the settlement of Stakhanovsky, a transformer of a substation supplying power to military unit 42706 - the GRAU arsenal - as well as the 1060th logistics support center of the Russian Armed Forces was set on fire and seriously damaged," the statement said.

According to ATESH, these facilities are used for the accumulation and distribution of ammunition, weapons, and equipment for Russian army units operating near the border and directly on the front line.

As a result of the fire, the substation equipment was disabled, causing a complete power outage at both facilities.

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Following the sabotage, the GRAU arsenal and the logistics center lost stable electricity supply. In particular, the operation of cargo equipment, storage systems, and internal logistics was disrupted. Supplies of ammunition and materiel to the front were also effectively halted.

"Warehouses and supply centers are the bloodstream of the army. Without stable infrastructure, the supply chain breaks: cargo is delayed, units receive fewer munitions, and combat capability declines," the partisans emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the ATESH partisan movement also cut power to a railway supply hub in temporarily occupied Luhansk.