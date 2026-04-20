Benjamin Hübner Announces Launch Of“Ship It,” A New AI-Guided Digital Product Creation System

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"Benjamin Hübner is an online entrepreneur, affiliate marketer, and product creator who has been working online since 2007. His work focuses on practical systems for digital product creation, marketing, and AI-assisted business workflows designed to help users launch faster and more efficiently."Benjamin Hübner Launchs“Ship It,” a New AI-Guided Digital Product Creation System showing how to research, create and sell digital product son Warriorplus!

Online entrepreneur Benjamin Hübner has announced the upcoming launch of Ship It, a five-module training system designed to help users research, create, package, and launch digital products using artificial intelligence. The product is scheduled to go live on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 9:00 AM Central Time on WarriorPlus.

Ship It was developed as a structured, research-first system for building and launching digital products more efficiently. Rather than focusing on vague AI income claims, the training is centered on a practical workflow that walks buyers through market research, product creation, packaging, copywriting, funnel setup, email marketing, and affiliate recruitment.

According to the launch materials, Ship It is designed to help users move from idea to live offer in a short timeframe using AI-assisted workflows and repeatable launch steps. Reported results referenced in the materials include $14,606 generated across four WarriorPlus launches in six months, 225 sales on the most recent launch, an 11% conversion rate on cold WarriorPlus traffic, and a refund rate below 1%.

Hübner's previous product, OpenClaw Quickstart, focused on helping users get started with AI agents and automation workflows. With Ship It, the focus shifts toward digital product creation and launch execution, giving users a step-by-step system for turning research and ideas into market-ready offers.

“Ship It was created to simplify the launch process for people who want to build and sell their own digital products without getting overwhelmed,” said Hübner.“The goal was to combine AI speed with a structured workflow that helps users go from planning to execution much faster.”

The front-end offer will launch at $9, with pricing expected to rise to $17 during the launch period. Affiliates approved to promote the offer will receive 100% commission on the front-end, 50% commission on upsells, and 50% recurring commission on the connected membership offer, which is currently listed at $9 per month. Additional information for affiliates is available on the Ship It JV page, where partners can review funnel details, commission information, and promotional resources.

The launch funnel includes:



Front End: Ship It ($9–$17)

Bump A: AI Skills Pack ($17)

OTO 1: 24 Hours Software Building ($19)

Bump B: AI Agent Profit Community ($1 trial, then $9/month)

OTO 2: Full PLR Bundle ($67)

OTO 3: New Upsell ($147)

Downsell: Master Resell Rights ($27) Bundle Deal: $97



Affiliate support materials for the launch include a swipe file with more than 12 emails, multiple subject lines, social media promo copy for X, Facebook, and LinkedIn, promo graphics, image assets, and bonus materials for affiliate campaigns. A $400 prize pool has also been announced, with $250 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for last place.

Benjamin Hübner has been active online since 2007 and is known for developing practical products and training around affiliate marketing, digital product launches, and AI-supported business workflows.