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Iran Warns Strait of Hormuz Security Tied to Oil Export Restrictions
(MENAFN) According to reports, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has warned that stability in the Strait of Hormuz cannot be maintained if restrictions on Iranian oil exports continue.
In comments shared on social media, Aref stated that Iran’s position is closely linked to conditions in global energy markets and maritime security. He suggested that limiting Iran’s ability to export oil would have broader consequences for shipping safety and regional stability.
He emphasized that access and security in the Strait of Hormuz are not guaranteed without what he described as fair conditions for all parties involved in oil trade. Aref also argued that global energy price stability depends on an end to economic and military pressure directed at Iran and its partners.
His remarks come amid ongoing regional tensions involving maritime routes and energy flows, as well as continued diplomatic efforts aimed at managing disputes through negotiations.
Recent developments have included periods of heightened military activity in the region, followed by temporary ceasefire arrangements mediated through third-party involvement. Despite these efforts, talks between involved parties have not yet produced a lasting agreement, and further negotiations are reportedly being prepared.
At the same time, restrictions and countermeasures affecting maritime access in strategic waterways have continued to play a central role in the broader geopolitical dispute, contributing to uncertainty in global energy and shipping markets.
In comments shared on social media, Aref stated that Iran’s position is closely linked to conditions in global energy markets and maritime security. He suggested that limiting Iran’s ability to export oil would have broader consequences for shipping safety and regional stability.
He emphasized that access and security in the Strait of Hormuz are not guaranteed without what he described as fair conditions for all parties involved in oil trade. Aref also argued that global energy price stability depends on an end to economic and military pressure directed at Iran and its partners.
His remarks come amid ongoing regional tensions involving maritime routes and energy flows, as well as continued diplomatic efforts aimed at managing disputes through negotiations.
Recent developments have included periods of heightened military activity in the region, followed by temporary ceasefire arrangements mediated through third-party involvement. Despite these efforts, talks between involved parties have not yet produced a lasting agreement, and further negotiations are reportedly being prepared.
At the same time, restrictions and countermeasures affecting maritime access in strategic waterways have continued to play a central role in the broader geopolitical dispute, contributing to uncertainty in global energy and shipping markets.
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