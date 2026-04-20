403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arena Animation Sets New Benchmark In Creative Education With The Launch Of Industry-Led Academic Advisory Board
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 20, 2026: Arena Animation, a pioneer in animation, gaming, visual effects, and digital media education and a training brand of Aptech Limited, successfully launched its Academic Advisory Board in Mumbai, marking a significant step towards strengthening industry-academia collaboration in India's AVGC-XR and creative sectors.
The initiative was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 7 industry professionals, underscoring Arena Animation's commitment to integrating real-world expertise into the academic journeys of its learners. Launched alongside the new academic season, this move is aimed at ensuring that Arena Animation's learners are equipped with realistic, relevant, and future-ready knowledge; that is aligned with evolving industry expectations.
Designed as a periodic engagement, the Academic Advisory Board will play a crucial role in mentoring students, validating curriculum frameworks, and introducing the latest tools, technologies, and workflows into the learning experience.
The board comprises Mr. Jayakumar, Founder, KYNZO Media Group, Mr. P. C. Sanath, Co-founder, Firefly Creative Studio, Mr. Naveen Paul, Founder and Creative Head, NYVFXWAALA, Mr. Prateek Sethi, Founder and Creative Director, Trip Creative Services, Mr. Pradipto Sengupta, Head of CFX, DreamWorks Animation, Ms. Jayanti Mahapatra, Creative-Tech People Leader, and Ms. Rituparna Sarkar, Founder & Creative Director, Visual Sarkarsm and Co-founder, Animators Guild India and key internal stakeholders. Collectively, they bring deep expertise across VFX, design, creative direction, intellectual property, and emerging technologies, offering students a well-rounded perspective of the industry landscape.
The initiative aligns closely with Arena Animation's core philosophy, Learn from the Leader, empowering students to gain first-hand exposure to industry practices. The board will contribute insights on emerging trends, skill requirements, and the future of the AVGC-XR sector inputs that will play a key role in shaping Arena Animation's programs in alignment with the evolving industry needs. The engagement will extend through periodic interventions, mentorship sessions and curriculum alignment.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business, Aptech Limited, and Brand Custodian, Arena Animation said, "At Arena Animation, our priority has always been to stay closely aligned with the evolving needs of the industry. The Academic Advisory Board is a natural extension of this vision. By bringing together some of the finest minds from across the media and entertainment ecosystem, we aim to ensure that our curriculum remains relevant, forward-looking, and validated by industry experts. This initiative is about maximising value for our students through direct access to industry insights, practices, and expectations."
He further added, "The 'Learn from the Leader' philosophy is not just a campaign for us. It is a commitment. Through this Academic Advisory Board, we are embedding industry expertise directly into the learning journey. Students will benefit from periodic interactions, practical exposure, and insights into how the industry is evolving. This initiative will serve as a strong differentiator for Arena Animation and further strengthen our positioning as a career-focused, industry-driven education brand."
The initiative is aimed to strengthen Arena Animation's industry first positioning while reinforcing its commitment to building a future-ready talent pool equipped with the right skills, exposure, and confidence required to succeed in the burgeoning creative economy.
ABOUT ARENA ANIMATION
Arena Animation is a pioneer, trendsetter, and global leader in Media & Entertainment education. Since its inception in 1996, Arena Animation has trained over 4,50,000 students globally through its extensive network of centers.
Arena Animation offers industry-relevant courses in Animation, VFX, Gaming, Digital, AR/VR, and Multimedia, empowering students to build global careers in the rapidly evolving creative industries. The curriculum is supported by top-tier faculty, global partnerships, and cutting-edge learning tools. Arena Animation's students are placed in leading studios and companies such as DNEG, Rockstar Games, Zebu Animation, Green Gold Animation, ILM, NY VFXWALA, Network 18, Digitoonz, and more across the Media & Entertainment landscape.
The initiative was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 7 industry professionals, underscoring Arena Animation's commitment to integrating real-world expertise into the academic journeys of its learners. Launched alongside the new academic season, this move is aimed at ensuring that Arena Animation's learners are equipped with realistic, relevant, and future-ready knowledge; that is aligned with evolving industry expectations.
Designed as a periodic engagement, the Academic Advisory Board will play a crucial role in mentoring students, validating curriculum frameworks, and introducing the latest tools, technologies, and workflows into the learning experience.
The board comprises Mr. Jayakumar, Founder, KYNZO Media Group, Mr. P. C. Sanath, Co-founder, Firefly Creative Studio, Mr. Naveen Paul, Founder and Creative Head, NYVFXWAALA, Mr. Prateek Sethi, Founder and Creative Director, Trip Creative Services, Mr. Pradipto Sengupta, Head of CFX, DreamWorks Animation, Ms. Jayanti Mahapatra, Creative-Tech People Leader, and Ms. Rituparna Sarkar, Founder & Creative Director, Visual Sarkarsm and Co-founder, Animators Guild India and key internal stakeholders. Collectively, they bring deep expertise across VFX, design, creative direction, intellectual property, and emerging technologies, offering students a well-rounded perspective of the industry landscape.
The initiative aligns closely with Arena Animation's core philosophy, Learn from the Leader, empowering students to gain first-hand exposure to industry practices. The board will contribute insights on emerging trends, skill requirements, and the future of the AVGC-XR sector inputs that will play a key role in shaping Arena Animation's programs in alignment with the evolving industry needs. The engagement will extend through periodic interventions, mentorship sessions and curriculum alignment.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business, Aptech Limited, and Brand Custodian, Arena Animation said, "At Arena Animation, our priority has always been to stay closely aligned with the evolving needs of the industry. The Academic Advisory Board is a natural extension of this vision. By bringing together some of the finest minds from across the media and entertainment ecosystem, we aim to ensure that our curriculum remains relevant, forward-looking, and validated by industry experts. This initiative is about maximising value for our students through direct access to industry insights, practices, and expectations."
He further added, "The 'Learn from the Leader' philosophy is not just a campaign for us. It is a commitment. Through this Academic Advisory Board, we are embedding industry expertise directly into the learning journey. Students will benefit from periodic interactions, practical exposure, and insights into how the industry is evolving. This initiative will serve as a strong differentiator for Arena Animation and further strengthen our positioning as a career-focused, industry-driven education brand."
The initiative is aimed to strengthen Arena Animation's industry first positioning while reinforcing its commitment to building a future-ready talent pool equipped with the right skills, exposure, and confidence required to succeed in the burgeoning creative economy.
ABOUT ARENA ANIMATION
Arena Animation is a pioneer, trendsetter, and global leader in Media & Entertainment education. Since its inception in 1996, Arena Animation has trained over 4,50,000 students globally through its extensive network of centers.
Arena Animation offers industry-relevant courses in Animation, VFX, Gaming, Digital, AR/VR, and Multimedia, empowering students to build global careers in the rapidly evolving creative industries. The curriculum is supported by top-tier faculty, global partnerships, and cutting-edge learning tools. Arena Animation's students are placed in leading studios and companies such as DNEG, Rockstar Games, Zebu Animation, Green Gold Animation, ILM, NY VFXWALA, Network 18, Digitoonz, and more across the Media & Entertainment landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment