China Deploys Warships For Pacific Drills As Japan Tensions Rise

MENAFN - Live Mint) China has sent a group of warships to hold drills in the western Pacific Ocean, a move that comes as Japan for the first time joins massive exercises with the US and the Philippines, highlighting growing tensions between Tokyo and Beijing.

The Chinese navy dispatched a naval task group led by the Type 052D destroyer Baotou to transit between Japan's Amami Oshima and Yokoate islands and conduct training in the Western Pacific, according to a statement from the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command on Sunday.

The Chinese drills also come days after it criticized Tokyo for sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait.

They are designed to test the forces' far-seas operational capabilities, according to the statement, which characterized the operation as routine training exercise that is not directed at any specific country or target.

The training plan illustrates how China's navy is becoming more active west of the so-called First Island Chain, which extends from Japan, through Taiwan and down to the Philippines. In June last year, Japan said it observed two Chinese aircraft carriers and supporting warships operating simultaneously near remote Japanese islands in the Pacific Ocean for the first time.

While Japan regularly reports seeing Chinese warships passing by its southwestern islands, this is the first time that China has announced that naval ships will transit the Yokoate Waterway, which is closer to the Japanese mainland than the more commonly used Miyako Strait for access to the Pacific Ocean.

China's latest exercise comes as the US, the Philippines and other nations including Japan are starting major joint drills in the Philippines called Balikatan on Monday. This marks Japan's first participation in the Balikatan combat drills.

Tension between Japan and China remains high. On Friday, China criticized the presence of a Japanese Self-Defense Forces vessel in the Taiwan Strait. At a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the move as“provocative” and said that Beijing has lodged an official protest with Tokyo. Japan has not confirmed the Taiwan Strait transit, but local media reports say it was the fourth by a Japanese warship since 2024.

Beijing continues to pressure Tokyo over comments on Taiwan by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last year, when she suggested Tokyo could deploy its military if China uses force to try and seize Taiwan. Takaichi has refused to withdraw her comments on the island democracy, which China claims as its own territory.

Since then, Beijing has unveiled a series of punitive actions targeting Japan's import of dual-use items for military purposes, as well as tourism. Tokyo so far hasn't directly retaliated against the moves.

The excursion also comes after the PLA Eastern Theater Command announced on Saturday it conducted joint naval and air readiness patrols aimed at testing joint naval and air capabilities in the East China Sea.

The Type 052 is a third-generation destroyer of the PLA Navy, forming the majority of its destroyer fleet. Baotou was noted by the state broadcaster as a newer vessel that has comprehensive anti-submarine and air defense capabilities.

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