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Israeli Settlers Enter Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Under Heavy Security
(MENAFN) Approximately 150 Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem on Sunday, accompanied by a heavy deployment of Israeli police, according to reports.
As stated by reports citing local officials, the group accessed the site through the Mughrabi Gate and moved around its courtyards in what were described as provocative tours.
According to reports covering Jerusalem-related developments, some participants carried out Talmudic rituals during their time inside the compound.
Meanwhile, Israeli police enforced restrictions on Palestinian worshippers, continuing measures that limit their ability to access the mosque.
Al-Aqsa Mosque is regarded as Islam’s third holiest site. The same location is referred to by Jews as the Temple Mount, as they believe it was the site of two ancient temples.
According to reports, since 2003, Israeli authorities have permitted daily entry for settlers during two specific periods—morning and afternoon—excluding Fridays and Saturdays.
The Islamic Waqf authority responsible for managing the mosque has repeatedly called for an end to these entries, but according to reports, Israeli authorities have not taken action.
Reports further indicate that since Itamar Ben-Gvir assumed the role of National Security Minister in late 2022, such incidents at the mosque have become more frequent.
As stated by reports citing local officials, the group accessed the site through the Mughrabi Gate and moved around its courtyards in what were described as provocative tours.
According to reports covering Jerusalem-related developments, some participants carried out Talmudic rituals during their time inside the compound.
Meanwhile, Israeli police enforced restrictions on Palestinian worshippers, continuing measures that limit their ability to access the mosque.
Al-Aqsa Mosque is regarded as Islam’s third holiest site. The same location is referred to by Jews as the Temple Mount, as they believe it was the site of two ancient temples.
According to reports, since 2003, Israeli authorities have permitted daily entry for settlers during two specific periods—morning and afternoon—excluding Fridays and Saturdays.
The Islamic Waqf authority responsible for managing the mosque has repeatedly called for an end to these entries, but according to reports, Israeli authorities have not taken action.
Reports further indicate that since Itamar Ben-Gvir assumed the role of National Security Minister in late 2022, such incidents at the mosque have become more frequent.
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