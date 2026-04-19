NCSA Aims To Empower Public With Data Privacy Rights Guide

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) announced yesterday a digital privacy initiative designed to clarify the specific rights individuals hold under the Personal Data Privacy Protection Law.

In a post on X, NCSA stated that the campaign emphasises that under Law Number 13 of 2016, residents and citizens possess enforceable rights that grant them significant control over how their personal information is collected and stored.

Speaking to The Peninsula, expert analysts suggest that this initiative represents a foundational shift in Qatar's digital trust landscape.

Siraj Ahmed, a Qatar-based Information Security Strategist, noted that the timing of the announcement is critical because laws are only effective when the public understands how to use them.

He said that“NCSA is successfully moving the paradigm from data being something a corporation simply takes to it being a core component of digital sovereignty owned by the individual.”

The analyst highlighted Article 3 as a cornerstone as it defines data processing through the lenses of transparency and human dignity.

The initiative outlines several key provisions, such as the right to object and the right to erasure. Individuals now have an explicit mechanism to stop any data processing they deem unnecessary or unlawful.

“Furthermore, the right to request correction empowers people to demand that inaccurate information be rectified immediately, Ahmed added.

On the other hand, Abdul Rashid, a cybersecurity expert, pointed out that the 30-day response window for regulated entities provides the necessary accountability to ensure these rights are more than just theoretical.

He said,“This timeframe forces a culture of operational compliance and gives individuals measurable expectations when they engage with data controllers.”

The market expert noted that a central theme of the campaign is the concept of shared responsibility, which categorizes the roles of three distinct groups.

“Individuals are identified as the first guardians of their data and are encouraged to think before they share,” Rashid said.

“Companies and applications act as controllers that are trusted with the data they collect and must only gather what is strictly necessary.”

The competent department stated that it handles law enforcement and monitoring to protect rights when they are violated. This balanced approach recognises that while users must remain cautious, they are supported by a strong institutional framework designed to defend their digital privacy. Officials note that this reinforces the commitment to a secure digital future where personal privacy remains a priority.

“By equipping the public with clear legal tools, NCSA ensures that Qatar's technological growth is built on a foundation of informed consent and robust protection for every individual in the state,” Rashid added.