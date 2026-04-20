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Iran Forces Two Oil Tankers to Reverse Course in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran on Sunday halted the movement of two oil tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the action came in response to the ongoing US blockade targeting Iranian ports.
According to reports, the vessels—sailing under the flags of Botswana and Angola—were forced to reverse course after what was described as an “unauthorized transit” through the critical maritime route.
As stated by reports, Iranian authorities had already announced a day earlier that they were increasing control over the waterway, warning shipping companies that the vital energy corridor had effectively been shut down once again.
Regional tensions have intensified following a joint military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran carried out strikes targeting Israel as well as other countries in the region hosting US military assets.
According to reports, the conflict has been paused since April 8, when Pakistan facilitated a temporary two-week ceasefire.
Reports further indicate that discussions between Washington and Tehran took place in Pakistan last weekend but concluded without an agreement, with mediators continuing efforts to arrange another round of negotiations.
According to reports, the vessels—sailing under the flags of Botswana and Angola—were forced to reverse course after what was described as an “unauthorized transit” through the critical maritime route.
As stated by reports, Iranian authorities had already announced a day earlier that they were increasing control over the waterway, warning shipping companies that the vital energy corridor had effectively been shut down once again.
Regional tensions have intensified following a joint military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran carried out strikes targeting Israel as well as other countries in the region hosting US military assets.
According to reports, the conflict has been paused since April 8, when Pakistan facilitated a temporary two-week ceasefire.
Reports further indicate that discussions between Washington and Tehran took place in Pakistan last weekend but concluded without an agreement, with mediators continuing efforts to arrange another round of negotiations.
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