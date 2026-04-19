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Weekly Forex Forecast - 19Th To 24Th April 2026 (Charts)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Fundamental Analysis & Market SentimentI wrote on 12th April that the best trades for the week would be: Long of the USD/JPY currency pair following a daily (New York) close above ¥160. Long of Brent Crude Futures in the small chance we get a daily close above $112.50.Neither of these trades set up.A summary of last week's most important data in the market: US PPI – considerably worse than expected, showing a month-on-month increase of only 0.5% while 1.1% was widely forecasted. This undershot helped the US Dollar lose some value. UK GDP –better than expected, showing a month-on-month increase of 0.5% while only 0.1% was forecasted. This didn't have much effect upon the Pound. Australia Unemployment Rate – as expected, no change at 4.3%.Last week's economic data releases were much less influential upon the markets than the US/Iran negotiations. Optimism that the war will come to a full end soon with some kind of deal and an open Strait of Hormuz has increased, and this has sent stock markets soaring, especially in the USA. The S&P 500 Index has risen by over 13% within just the past three weeks after reaching a new 7-month low. It closed Friday at a new record high! This is a huge turnaround, and April is on track to being the best month for the S&P 500 Index in 52 years.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Despite the optimism, the Iranians are publicly goading the USA, declaring they are refusing President Trump's red lines, and acted to re-close the Strait of Hormuz yesterday after temporarily opening it. President Trump has continued with a mixture of publicly expressed optimism with the occasional comment following Iran's fire on vessels attempting to transit about how more bombs will probably be required. Prediction markets generally think that this war will end formally by the end of May. This suggests that the crowd might be overly optimistic, paving the way for a potential surprise to the downside if hostilities suddenly resume. It remains very difficult to see how the USA's bottom line – no nuclear program and an open Strait of Hormuz – can be reconciled with the shibboleths of the Islamic Republic of Iran, although the Islamic Republic has been seriously weakened and is now being bankrupted. However, one of the most powerful politicians in Iran, the Parliament speaker Ghalibaf, said just a few hours ago that negotiations were making progress but there are still some gaps, which sounds as if Trump's general optimism is not misplaced.It is worth mentioning that the current ceasefire expires by this Wednesday Week Ahead: 20th – 24th AprilThe outcome of negotiations and the ceasefire concerning the Middle Easy war is likely to remain more influential that any economic data releases which are scheduled over the coming week, as we approach the deadline for the expiry of the current two-week ceasefire and await to see whether it will be extended or something else will be agreed.The coming week's most important data points, in order of likely importance, are: US Retail Sales UK CPI (inflation) Canada CPI (inflation) New Zealand CPI (inflation) Germany & UK Flash Services & Manufacturing PMI UK Retail Sales UK Claimant Count Change (Unemployment Claims)Monthly Forecast April 2026Currency Price Changes and Interest RatesFor the month of April, I forecasted that the USD/JPY currency pair would rise in value. The performance of the forecast so far:Weekly Forecast 20th April 2026Last week, I made the following forecasts for the coming week:
- AUD/JPY short – this was a losing trade, as the cross rose by 0.98%. NZD/JPY short - this was a losing trade, as the cross rose by 0.32%. NZD/CAD short - this was a winning trade, as the cross fell by 0.33%.
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