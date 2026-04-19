CAHME Announces Reaccreditation Of Georgetown University's Executive Master's In Clinical Quality, Safety & Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of Georgetown University's Executive Master's in Clinical Quality, Safety & Leadership (EM-CQSL) for an eight-year term.

The EM-CQSL program is a collaboration between Georgetown University's School of Health and MedStar Health. The online program is designed to reflect the complex, real-world environments that healthcare providers and patients encounter every day. It combines the academic rigor of a leading research university with the operational expertise of one of the region's largest healthcare systems.

“CAHME accreditation is a noteworthy achievement for the EM-CQSL program,” said Christopher King, PhD, Dean of the School of Health.“It affirms our commitment to preparing healthcare leaders for a complex and rapidly changing industry. Equipped with these competencies, our alumni will catalyze innovation, advance practice, and positively impact the lives of individuals and communities across the globe.”

“We are proud of our CAHME reaccreditation,” said Carole Hemmelgarn, MS, MS, Program Director of the EM-CQSL.“It is more than a milestone; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence. Accreditation ensures that our program meets the highest standards in healthcare education. By engaging deeply in continuous evaluation and improvement, we strengthen not only our curriculum, but also our mission to prepare leaders who advance quality, safety, and transformational change in healthcare.”

Courses are taught by experienced healthcare leaders and practitioners, including clinicians, executives, and patient safety experts, who bring deep, real-world insight to the classroom. Through this collaboration, students benefit from exceptional faculty, exposure to health system challenges, and opportunities to build meaningful professional networks across MedStar Health and the broader healthcare community.

Brian Gay, a hospital quality assurance director and graduate of Georgetown's EM-CQSL program, emphasized the value of the accreditation for students and the healthcare field.

“Knowing that Georgetown's EM-CQSL degree program is CAHME accredited gives me confidence that the instruction and training I received as a graduate student was top-notch. Similar to the status afforded a hospital that has achieved Joint Commission accreditation, CAHME accreditation represents a 'seal of approval' for graduate programs in healthcare education, given the rigorous standards and criteria which must not only be met, but sustained. I'm proud to have graduated from one of only four CAHME-accredited programs in Healthcare Quality and Safety and believe doing so will benefit my professional career as well as the patients and communities I serve.”

"CAHME advances the quality of healthcare management education through accreditation that emphasizes rigor, accountability, and continuous improvement. Accreditation by CAHME signals that a program has met rigorous, peer-reviewed standards focused on outcomes and workforce relevance. Through evaluation by experts in both academia and healthcare practice, accredited programs demonstrate that their curriculum and competency models are aligned to industry needs and designed to prepare graduates for meaningful impact in the field,” said Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 164 academic programs in management, which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.

About Georgetown University School of Health

Georgetown University's School of Health is a home for scholars and students to work collaboratively across disciplines and across the university to address human health and well-being from various perspectives - health care and health delivery systems, science, policy, law, economics, and the humanities - to achieve a deeper understanding of the interconnections among the most challenging issues of our time, and to find solutions.

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