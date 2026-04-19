Delhi Govt Initiates Drafting Of Semiconductor Policy For High-Tech Growth

The Delhi Government on Sunday initiated the drafting of the 'Delhi Semiconductor Policy', aimed at positioning the national capital as a hub for semiconductor design, advanced research and development, and assembly and allied activities. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the initiative, which marks a significant step towards promoting high-value technology sectors in Delhi.

The Chief Minister said the policy is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Atmanirbhar Bharat and will ensure Delhi's active participation in the growth of India's semiconductor sector.

Policy Framework and Key Pillars

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gupta noted that the semiconductor sector has emerged as a critical pillar of the global economy, and the Delhi Government is working on a comprehensive policy framework to ensure its structured and balanced development. "The policy envisages both financial and non-financial incentives to promote ease of doing business, innovation, and an industry-driven ecosystem," a release said.

The proposed policy is structured around five key pillars, including semiconductor design and intellectual property development; research, development and innovation; manufacturing-enabling activities such as Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT), along with development of ancillary industries; talent development and skilling; and strengthening of the startup and industrial ecosystem, the CMO release added.

Boosting Investment and High-Value Segments

The Chief Minister said the policy is expected to strengthen Delhi's position in high-value segments of the semiconductor value chain, particularly in design, research and development, and advanced packaging. "It is likely to attract investments from fabless semiconductor companies, startups, as well as ATMP and OSAT units. The policy will also support the growth of ancillary industries linked to testing, packaging, and semiconductor inputs," she said.

Employment and Skill Development

Highlighting employment generation potential, the Chief Minister said the policy will generate high-quality job opportunities in areas such as chip design, semiconductor research, and advanced packaging. "It also aims to promote skill development through targeted training programmes, internships, and industry-academia partnerships. The initiative is expected to help attract and retain skilled professionals, further strengthening Delhi's position as a hub of knowledge and innovation," CM Gupta added.

Incentives to Enhance Investor Confidence

The policy places emphasis on targeted incentives, reduction in operational costs, and the creation of a conducive business environment to boost private investment. "Measures such as capital subsidies, infrastructure development, and alignment with national initiatives, particularly the India Semiconductor Mission, are expected to enhance investor confidence and encourage participation from both domestic and global players," the release added.

Aligning with National Vision

Reiterating alignment with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said the policy will play a key role in advancing the semiconductor sector in the country, with Delhi as an active contributor. She expressed confidence that its effective implementation will lead to the development of a robust, innovation-driven, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in the capital.

The Chief Minister further noted that the Prime Minister has consistently emphasised that in the digital economy of the 21st century, semiconductors are not merely industrial products but form the foundation of technological sovereignty, national security, and economic strength. In line with this forward-looking vision, states are being encouraged to undertake policy initiatives to build a strong, coordinated and globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem across India. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)