Trump Feeds America's Enduring Appetite For Destruction

MENAFN - Asia Times) Donald Trump still has the capacity to shock. The American president's unauthorized war against Iran finds him in a vicious destructive mode, recently threatening to push Iran“into the Stone Ages” and to end Iranian civilization if Iran did not agree to“unconditional surrender.”

Even as the passing weeks have left Iran still standing, Trump's words and deeds have already inflicted severe damage on the global economy and regional peace in the Middle East.

Trump's turn toward a wartime posture is striking, but not entirely unexpected. His second-term conduct shows a growing tendency to push an earlier taste for disruption toward outright destruction - at home and abroad.

He now routinely acts in the belief that those who dare to resist his plans deserve the severest forms of punishment that imperial presidential power can deliver. But Trump's conduct is grounded in centuries of American experience. The US has an enduring tendency toward retribution and destruction.

Trump 2.0

Trump's scorched-Earth proclivity was obvious before the war with Iran. Warning shots came on January 6, 2021, with the assault on both the Capitol and constitutional provisions for presidential succession. Similarly bold efforts began in 2025.

Globally, Trump has been sweeping away leaders, regimes and multilateral systems, using both military and political weaponry: the special operations extraction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, for example, as well as the launch of illegal attacks on purportedly drug-running fishing boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific (now tallying more than 50 obliterating strikes and 163 deaths).

International ravaging has been a hallmark of Trump 2.0: dismantling highly integrated global trading networks; fuelling a surge in military recruits in allied countries like Canada and Denmark/Greenland; denouncing NATO.