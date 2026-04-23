Heatwave Grips Rajasthan Sri Ganganagar Hottest At 43.7 Degree Celsius

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 23 (IANS) A severe spell of summer heat has gripped Rajasthan, with the mercury climbing close to 44 degree Celsius in several districts and conditions rapidly turning harsh across the state. Hot winds, coupled with intense sunshine, swept through most regions on Thursday, pushing daytime temperatures up by nearly 2 degree Celsius in many areas, including the capital Jaipur.

According to weather officials, Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43.7 degree Celsius, making it the hottest location on the day.

The district also experienced gusty winds, further intensifying the discomfort. Several northern and eastern districts, including Hanumangarh, Bikaner, and Churu, witnessed light to moderate dusty winds throughout the day.

In response to the escalating heat, authorities in Jaipur have revised school timings for classes up to Grade 8. The new schedule will come into effect from April 27, aiming to safeguard children from extreme weather conditions during peak daytime hours.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a heatwave alert starting Friday, warning that temperatures may rise further in the coming days.

Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions.

Across the state, the impact of the scorching weather is becoming increasingly visible. In Jaisalmer, relentless hot winds blowing both day and night have made daily life difficult for residents.

Meanwhile, in Ajmer, local authorities have arranged umbrellas for guards stationed at parks and government offices to provide relief from direct sunlight.

Over the past 24 hours, clear skies prevailed across Rajasthan, contributing to a steady rise in temperatures.

Maximum temperatures exceeding 42 degree Celsius were recorded in Kota, Pilani, Chittorgarh, and Churu.

Officials meanwhile said that maximum temperatures across most parts of Rajasthan are ranging between 40 degree Celsius and 42 degree Celsius, which is 2–3 degree Celsius above normal.

The weather across the state is expected to remain dry over the next 4–5 days, with temperatures likely to rise further by 1–2 degree Celsius. During this period, maximum temperatures in most areas may reach between 41 degree Celsius and 43 degree Celsius.

Isolated heatwave conditions are likely in northern parts of Rajasthan between April 23 and 25.

In the Jodhpur division of western Rajasthan and adjoining areas, strong dusty surface winds with speeds of 20–30 kmph are expected to prevail on April 23.

Meanwhile on April 26 and 27, the Met Department has warned of rainfall in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions.

With heatwave conditions expected to intensify, authorities remain on alert, and citizens are urged to take all necessary safety measures to cope with the rising temperatures.