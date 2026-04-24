Meal Timing Plays Key Role In Weight Loss: Early Dinner And Breakfast Linked To Lower BMI

A new study suggests that the timing of your meals can be as important as the food you eat when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight. The research was published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity. It found that two simple habits, fasting overnight for a longer period and eating breakfast earlier, are associated with a lower body mass index (BMI) over time.

The findings are based on data from over 7,000 adults aged 40 to 65, all part of the GCAT | Genomes for Life project led by the Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute.

Timing Matters

In 2018, participants provided details about their height, weight, eating patterns, lifestyle, and background through questionnaires. Five years later, in 2023, over 3,000 participants returned for follow-up checks. This enabled researchers to track changes and identify long-term trends.

According to Luciana Pons-Muzzo, having an early dinner, overnight fasting, and an early breakfast may help people maintain a stable weight

Gender Patterns

This pattern is believed to align better with the body's natural daily rhythm, helping it burn calories more efficiently and manage appetite. However, she emphasized that more research is needed before any definitive recommendations can be made.

The study also revealed gender differences. Women generally had lower BMI levels, were more likely to follow a Mediterranean-style diet, and consumed less alcohol. However, they also reported poorer mental health and were more often responsible for family or household duties.

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Risky Habits

Researchers used a method called cluster analysis to group people with similar habits and noticed a specific pattern among a small group of men.

This group of men tended to eat their first meal after 2 pm and fasted for around 17 hours. They were more likely to smoke, drink alcohol, exercise less, and not follow a healthy diet. They also often had lower education levels and higher unemployment rates. Interestingly, this pattern was not observed among women.

Fasting Limits

Camille Lassale explained that skipping breakfast as a form of intermittent fasting did not appear to affect body weight in this study.

Other research in people with obesity has shown that this approach is no more effective than simply reducing calorie intake over time.

Body Clock

Another researcher, Anna Palomar-Cros, highlighted that this work fits into a growing field called Chrononutrition, which examines how meal timing interacts with the body's internal clock, which controls daily biological processes. Eating at unusual times may disrupt these natural cycles.

The study also supports earlier findings from ISGlobal, which showed that eating meals earlier in the day may reduce the risk of conditions like heart disease and Type 2 Diabetes. Overall, the research reinforces the idea that not only food choices, but also when you eat, plays an important role in long-term health.

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