Afghan Allies Stranded In Qatar Face“Bad Or Worse” Choice As US Weighs Congo Relocation

The New York Times reported that Afghan nationals who worked with US forces remain in limbo at a former US base in Qatar.

Many are former interpreters, special forces members, and relatives of US personnel, and fear serious risks if returned to Afghanistan.

The report said the Donald Trump administration is considering relocating up to 1,100 refugees to Democratic Republic of the Congo, though no final deal has been reached.

Some residents say they are under pressure to accept returning packages to Afghanistan, describing their situation as a choice between“bad and worse.”

More than 200 individuals have left the camp in recent months, while many others continue to wait for resettlement decisions amid uncertainty over US immigration policies.

Critics warn that relocation to Congo may not be safe or voluntary, given the country's own humanitarian challenges and internal displacement crisis.

Zabihullah Mujahid has welcomed returns but has not addressed concerns over safety and human rights for those who go back.

The fate of these refugees remains unresolved, highlighting broader challenges in fulfilling US commitments to Afghan partners after the 2021 withdrawal.