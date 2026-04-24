Israel Defense Minister Warns Of Targeting Khamenei's Son If Iran War Resumes

Yoav Gallant warned that if fighting with Iran resumes, figures close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, including his son, could become potential targets.

In a video message, the minister said Israel is fully prepared for multiple military scenarios and has completed operational planning for a possible escalation.

He added that Israel is coordinating closely with the United States and is awaiting joint decisions on any potential military action.

The Israeli official also claimed Iranian authorities are facing difficulties in assessing the situation, though he provided no specific evidence to support the assertion.

Diplomatic efforts involving the United States and regional mediators have struggled to gain momentum, with talks reportedly slowing amid deep differences over key issues.

Reports indicate that negotiations between Tehran and Washington have stalled, with no major breakthroughs achieved despite continued indirect contacts.

The United States has extended a temporary ceasefire to allow more time for diplomacy, but uncertainty remains high as both sides maintain military readiness.