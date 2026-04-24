US Navy's Audacious Drone Swarm Bet Against China

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the US Navy moves to deploy thousands of unmanned surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific, questions are mounting over whether these drone swarms can deliver meaningful combat and deterrent effects against China.

This month, USNI News reported that the US Navy is looking to field thousands of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in the Indo-Pacific by 2030 to strengthen deterrence against China.

At the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space Symposium in National Harbor, Maryland, Captain Garrett Miller, head of Surface Development Group One, said the initiative will include over 30 medium unmanned surface vessels (MUSVs) and thousands of smaller USVs, alongside unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operating from both crewed and uncrewed ships, based on projected operational requirements through 2045.

The move aligns with the US Indo-Pacific Command's (INDOPACOM)“hellscape” concept, which envisions swarms of autonomous systems to defeat and deter Chinese military actions, including a potential invasion of Taiwan.

Drawing partly on Ukraine's use of maritime drones against Russia and recent Middle East operations, the US Navy aims to adapt such tactics for the Pacific, though officials cautioned that vast distances and open-ocean conditions pose challenges compared to confined seas.

Rear Admiral Douglas Sasse noted that Indo-Pacific operations will require more innovative approaches. Recent tests, including autonomous refueling of a medium USV, underscore progress, while deployments alongside carrier strike groups are expected to enhance surveillance, flexibility and maritime domain awareness.

The planned large-scale deployment of USV swarms in the Indo-Pacific raises questions about their effectiveness at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels in enhancing combat performance and deterrence against China.

At the tactical level, USV swarms derive their effectiveness from overwhelming defenses, exploiting cost asymmetry, and sustaining pressure to degrade combat endurance.

Scott Savitz notes in a January 2023 RAND article that explosive USVs can strike ships by massing in swarms and approaching from multiple angles, making them difficult to detect and intercept.

Savitz says these USVs can strike the waterline with payloads larger than comparably sized missiles or uncrewed aircraft, potentially inflicting devastating damage. He adds that even one or two USVs penetrating defenses would constitute mission success.