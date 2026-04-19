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Israeli Raid in West Bank Leads to Detention of Two Palestinian Children
(MENAFN) Israeli soldiers reportedly detained and assaulted two Palestinian children during a Saturday raid in the town of Al-Mughayyir, located northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
As shown in videos circulating on social media, several Israeli troops surrounded the two boys after taking them into custody. One clip appears to show a soldier forcibly grabbing one of the children and pushing him as the boy attempted to pull away, while other soldiers restrained the second child.
A separate video shows the children seated on the ground next to a military vehicle shortly before Israeli forces withdrew from the area.
According to sources cited by reports, Israeli troops also carried out raids in the nearby towns of Birzeit, north of Ramallah, and Beitunia to the west, with no arrests confirmed in those locations.
Palestinian official figures indicate that Israel is currently holding around 360 Palestinian minors in detention facilities, where they are said to be subjected to conditions similar to those faced by adult prisoners.
Violence in the occupied territories has intensified since October 2023, with reported figures indicating more than 1,148 Palestinians killed, 11,750 injured, and approximately 22,000 arrested during that period.
As shown in videos circulating on social media, several Israeli troops surrounded the two boys after taking them into custody. One clip appears to show a soldier forcibly grabbing one of the children and pushing him as the boy attempted to pull away, while other soldiers restrained the second child.
A separate video shows the children seated on the ground next to a military vehicle shortly before Israeli forces withdrew from the area.
According to sources cited by reports, Israeli troops also carried out raids in the nearby towns of Birzeit, north of Ramallah, and Beitunia to the west, with no arrests confirmed in those locations.
Palestinian official figures indicate that Israel is currently holding around 360 Palestinian minors in detention facilities, where they are said to be subjected to conditions similar to those faced by adult prisoners.
Violence in the occupied territories has intensified since October 2023, with reported figures indicating more than 1,148 Palestinians killed, 11,750 injured, and approximately 22,000 arrested during that period.
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