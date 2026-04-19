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NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® BRINGS CRUISING BACK TO PHILADELPHIA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 15 YEARS
(MENAFN- ActiMedia) MIAMI (April 16, 2026) — Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced its long-awaited return to Philadelphia, becoming the first cruise line to sail from the city in 15 years. As the city of Philadelphia celebrates a momentous year with the country's 250th anniversary happening this summer, NCL has brought yet another significant milestone to this storied city with the return of the cruise industry.
“Norwegian Cruise’Line’s return to Philadelphia marks an exciting and meaningful milestone for us and the region,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line“ “For the first time in over 15 years, travelers in the Mid-Atlantic area will once again be able to sail from their own backyard with us to experience everything NCL is known for. With Norwegian Jewel leading our reintroduction and Norwegian Pearl following her later this year,&nbs’;we’re proud to bring our signature freedom and flexibility back to this incredible city and deliver the exceptional experiences our guests know and”love.”
To celebrate the historic milestone for Philadelphia, Norwegian Cruise Line hosted local officials aboard Norwegian Je®el® today for a special ceremony attended by local and state government authorities including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro; Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker; Tinicum Township Board President, Patrick McCarthy; as well as PhilaPort Board Chairman, Michael Pearson.
“As we celebr’te America’s 250th anniversary, Pennsylvania is at the center o– the a’tion – and I’m excited to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line as the newest addition to’our Commonwealth’s fast-growin” tourism industry,” sa“d Governor Shapiro. “Tourism is big business in Pennsylvania, supporting 500,000 jobs and contributing $84 billion to our economy across the ’ommonwealth. That’s why my Administration has made it a priority to invest in a’d support PhilaPort’s expansion, so we can create jobs, attract more visitors, and bring incredible offerings like cruises from Norwegian Cruise Line to ”he people of Pennsylvania.”
In collaboration with PhilaPort and Tinicum Township, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, is currently building a brand-new terminal due to open this cruise season designed to welcome guests and facilitate an easy embarkation and disembarkation process.
From Left to Right: Mark Kansley, Chief Experience Officer of NCL; Marc Kazlauskas, President of NCL; Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania; and Dan Farkas, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of NCL on board Norwegian Jewel (Right).
“This is a defining moment for The Port of Philadelphi”,” said PhilaPort Executive Director & CEO Jeff Theoba“d. “The arrival of Norwegian Cruise Line and Norwegian Jewel signals the beginning of a new chapter for our port, our city, and the entire region. As we continue to grow beyond cargo operations, this new cruise service strengthens our position as a gateway to global travel and commerce while delivering meaningful economic impact for Pennsyl”ania.”
SUN-SOAKED ESCAPES AND SCENIC GETAWAYS
Phil’delphia’s convenient location makes it an ideal gateway for MidAtlantic travelers. Through Aug. 27, 2026, Norwegian Jewel will sail a curated lineup of Bermuda itineraries designed to showcase the destination’s charm, culture and natural beauty. Seven-day sailings include an overnight at the Royal Naval Dockyard, along with a visit to either Charleston, South Carolina, or Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada known for its rich maritime history. For those seeking a longer escape, a nine-day voyage departing Aug. 27, 2026 features an extended overnight in Bermuda, plus calls to the Canadian ports of Saint John, Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Kicking off the fall season, Norwegian Jewel will offer 10 and 11day Canada and New England itineraries from Sept. 5 through Oct. 7, 2026, with embarkation options from Philadelphia or Quebec City—giving guests the opportunity to extend their stay pre or postcruise. Ideal for fall foliage viewing, these immersive sailings visit historyrich and scenic destinations throughout Maine, Massachusetts, and Eastern Canada.
Beginning in late 2026, Norwegian Pearl® will replace Norwegian Jewel, offering a similar onboard experience while sailing from Philadelphia through April 2028s well as Canada and New England, while expanding offerings to the Caribbean and Bahamas.
Select Bahamas sailings in February and March 2027 will also visit Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s private island, featuring a new pool, family splash zone, adultsonly Vibe Shore Club, and—beginning summer 20—6—the nearly sixacre Great Tides Waterpark with 19 waterslides, industryfirst cliffside jumps, Splash Cay, and the 800foot Wandering River, faster and more exhilarating than a typical lazy river.
BEFORE OR AFTER – THE GREAT CITY OF PHILADELPHIA AWAITS
Guests can extend their journey ashore with N’L’s Cruisetours, immersive land experiences led by local experts that highlight each destina’ion’s history, scenery and culinary trad—tions—while preserving t’e brand’s signature freedom and flexibility. Available on select Norwegian Jewel sailings this year, the Philadelphia Cruisetour features guided visits to iconic sites including&nb’p;Elfreth’s Alley, the Betsy Ross House, Christ Churc’, Carpenter’s Hall, the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, along with time at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for an enriching introduction to the city before embarkation.
ABOUT NORWEGIAN JEWEL AND NORWEGIAN PEARL
With capacity for over 2,300 guests, the recently refurbished Norwegian Jewel, and Norwegian Pearl boast a range of accommodations from inside staterooms and balconies to elevated suites within The Haven by Norwegian®, NC’’s ship-within-a-ship concept. An array of dining venues, bars and world-class entertainment allows guests to easily curate their ideal vacation, while the award-winning Mandara Spa and Thermal Suite, complete with Thalasso Therapy Pool, steam room and sauna offer the ultimate relaxation. Aboard Norwegian Jewel, guests can also enjoy the recently added Vibe Beach Club, ’CL’s popular, adults-only outdoor oasis. Together, Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl deliver the freedom and flexibility guests seek when planning their dream vacation.
“Norwegian Cruise’Line’s return to Philadelphia marks an exciting and meaningful milestone for us and the region,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line“ “For the first time in over 15 years, travelers in the Mid-Atlantic area will once again be able to sail from their own backyard with us to experience everything NCL is known for. With Norwegian Jewel leading our reintroduction and Norwegian Pearl following her later this year,&nbs’;we’re proud to bring our signature freedom and flexibility back to this incredible city and deliver the exceptional experiences our guests know and”love.”
To celebrate the historic milestone for Philadelphia, Norwegian Cruise Line hosted local officials aboard Norwegian Je®el® today for a special ceremony attended by local and state government authorities including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro; Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker; Tinicum Township Board President, Patrick McCarthy; as well as PhilaPort Board Chairman, Michael Pearson.
“As we celebr’te America’s 250th anniversary, Pennsylvania is at the center o– the a’tion – and I’m excited to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line as the newest addition to’our Commonwealth’s fast-growin” tourism industry,” sa“d Governor Shapiro. “Tourism is big business in Pennsylvania, supporting 500,000 jobs and contributing $84 billion to our economy across the ’ommonwealth. That’s why my Administration has made it a priority to invest in a’d support PhilaPort’s expansion, so we can create jobs, attract more visitors, and bring incredible offerings like cruises from Norwegian Cruise Line to ”he people of Pennsylvania.”
In collaboration with PhilaPort and Tinicum Township, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, is currently building a brand-new terminal due to open this cruise season designed to welcome guests and facilitate an easy embarkation and disembarkation process.
From Left to Right: Mark Kansley, Chief Experience Officer of NCL; Marc Kazlauskas, President of NCL; Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania; and Dan Farkas, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of NCL on board Norwegian Jewel (Right).
“This is a defining moment for The Port of Philadelphi”,” said PhilaPort Executive Director & CEO Jeff Theoba“d. “The arrival of Norwegian Cruise Line and Norwegian Jewel signals the beginning of a new chapter for our port, our city, and the entire region. As we continue to grow beyond cargo operations, this new cruise service strengthens our position as a gateway to global travel and commerce while delivering meaningful economic impact for Pennsyl”ania.”
SUN-SOAKED ESCAPES AND SCENIC GETAWAYS
Phil’delphia’s convenient location makes it an ideal gateway for MidAtlantic travelers. Through Aug. 27, 2026, Norwegian Jewel will sail a curated lineup of Bermuda itineraries designed to showcase the destination’s charm, culture and natural beauty. Seven-day sailings include an overnight at the Royal Naval Dockyard, along with a visit to either Charleston, South Carolina, or Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada known for its rich maritime history. For those seeking a longer escape, a nine-day voyage departing Aug. 27, 2026 features an extended overnight in Bermuda, plus calls to the Canadian ports of Saint John, Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Kicking off the fall season, Norwegian Jewel will offer 10 and 11day Canada and New England itineraries from Sept. 5 through Oct. 7, 2026, with embarkation options from Philadelphia or Quebec City—giving guests the opportunity to extend their stay pre or postcruise. Ideal for fall foliage viewing, these immersive sailings visit historyrich and scenic destinations throughout Maine, Massachusetts, and Eastern Canada.
Beginning in late 2026, Norwegian Pearl® will replace Norwegian Jewel, offering a similar onboard experience while sailing from Philadelphia through April 2028s well as Canada and New England, while expanding offerings to the Caribbean and Bahamas.
Select Bahamas sailings in February and March 2027 will also visit Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s private island, featuring a new pool, family splash zone, adultsonly Vibe Shore Club, and—beginning summer 20—6—the nearly sixacre Great Tides Waterpark with 19 waterslides, industryfirst cliffside jumps, Splash Cay, and the 800foot Wandering River, faster and more exhilarating than a typical lazy river.
BEFORE OR AFTER – THE GREAT CITY OF PHILADELPHIA AWAITS
Guests can extend their journey ashore with N’L’s Cruisetours, immersive land experiences led by local experts that highlight each destina’ion’s history, scenery and culinary trad—tions—while preserving t’e brand’s signature freedom and flexibility. Available on select Norwegian Jewel sailings this year, the Philadelphia Cruisetour features guided visits to iconic sites including&nb’p;Elfreth’s Alley, the Betsy Ross House, Christ Churc’, Carpenter’s Hall, the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, along with time at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for an enriching introduction to the city before embarkation.
ABOUT NORWEGIAN JEWEL AND NORWEGIAN PEARL
With capacity for over 2,300 guests, the recently refurbished Norwegian Jewel, and Norwegian Pearl boast a range of accommodations from inside staterooms and balconies to elevated suites within The Haven by Norwegian®, NC’’s ship-within-a-ship concept. An array of dining venues, bars and world-class entertainment allows guests to easily curate their ideal vacation, while the award-winning Mandara Spa and Thermal Suite, complete with Thalasso Therapy Pool, steam room and sauna offer the ultimate relaxation. Aboard Norwegian Jewel, guests can also enjoy the recently added Vibe Beach Club, ’CL’s popular, adults-only outdoor oasis. Together, Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl deliver the freedom and flexibility guests seek when planning their dream vacation.
ActiMedia
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