Air India To Debut New First Class Suites For A350-1000

Dhaka: Air India is set to introduce a premium new first class product on its upcoming Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, marking a significant upgrade from what was originally planned for the carrier's long-haul cabins.

The airline had initially intended to use the Safran Unity platform for its first class offering, which would have essentially been a "business class plus" concept with modest enhancements. However, supply chain issues forced Air India to abandon those plans and seek an alternative supplier.

Air India will now partner directly with Airbus on a customized version of the first class suite designed by the manufacturer. The product is expected to feature a 1-1-1 layout, comparable to first class offerings Japan Airlines and Lufthansa deliver on their respective A350 fleets.

The arrangement also includes the First Class Master Suite concept - an especially spacious suite within the cabin.

However, the extent of customization Air India ultimately pursues remains to be seen, and a full bedroom concept is not necessarily expected.

For its business class, Air India's A350-1000s are set to receive the Recaro R7, a staggered suite with doors, for which LATAM was the launch customer.

It is worth noting that the new Airbus-designed first class product appears specific to the A350 platform. Thus, Air India's plan for the first class cabin of its Boeing 777-300ER fleet, which is also slated for a retrofit, remains an open question.

Air India has already rolled out a new business class product as part of its broader reinvention effort. The debut of its A350-1000 flagship, complete with the new interiors, is now eagerly anticipated by aviation enthusiasts, and the carrier's first class is shaping up to be among the most competitive in the industry.

V