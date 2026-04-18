403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Africa Holds Rally in Support of Cuba Over US Oil Embargo
(MENAFN) A demonstration takes place on Friday in South Africa in solidarity with Cuba following a US oil embargo affecting the island nation, according to reports.
A state broadcaster reports that hundreds of people gather outside the US Consulate General in Johannesburg in a protest organized by the African National Congress (ANC), along with other political parties, trade unions, and civil society groups.
The rally coincides with the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, during which US-backed Cuban exiles attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro.
Protesters criticize US restrictions on Cuba’s oil access and express support for the Cuban population.
ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane says Cuba, as a sovereign state, should determine its own policies without external pressure from the United States. She warns that the embargo may contribute to severe humanitarian consequences, including hunger-related deaths, and calls for the blockade to be lifted.
US President Donald Trump signs an executive order on Jan. 30 that imposes tariffs on goods imported from countries that supply oil to Cuba, further tightening restrictions, according to reports.
A state broadcaster reports that hundreds of people gather outside the US Consulate General in Johannesburg in a protest organized by the African National Congress (ANC), along with other political parties, trade unions, and civil society groups.
The rally coincides with the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, during which US-backed Cuban exiles attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro.
Protesters criticize US restrictions on Cuba’s oil access and express support for the Cuban population.
ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane says Cuba, as a sovereign state, should determine its own policies without external pressure from the United States. She warns that the embargo may contribute to severe humanitarian consequences, including hunger-related deaths, and calls for the blockade to be lifted.
US President Donald Trump signs an executive order on Jan. 30 that imposes tariffs on goods imported from countries that supply oil to Cuba, further tightening restrictions, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment