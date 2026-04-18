403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish FM Holds Separate Talks with Austrian, Ukrainian Ministers
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Friday with his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Officials did not disclose additional details regarding the content of the discussions.
The meetings took place as world leaders and senior officials gathered in Türkiye between April 17 and 19 for the fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, an international event hosted in the southern Mediterranean city that this year focuses on addressing global instability and uncertainty.
Held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and organized by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the forum is centered around the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”
Officials did not disclose additional details regarding the content of the discussions.
The meetings took place as world leaders and senior officials gathered in Türkiye between April 17 and 19 for the fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, an international event hosted in the southern Mediterranean city that this year focuses on addressing global instability and uncertainty.
Held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and organized by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the forum is centered around the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment