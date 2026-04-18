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Turkey, Pakistan Leaders Hold Talks on Iran Ceasefire, Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks on Friday covering relations between their countries, the ongoing Iran-Iran ceasefire process, as well as broader regional and international developments, according to reports.
During their meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Erdogan emphasized that both nations intend to keep strengthening collaboration across multiple sectors, especially in energy, trade, and defense.
He underlined that Türkiye has supported peaceful approaches since the outset of the conflict sparked by the attacks on Iran. Erdogan also commended Pakistan’s role, describing its efforts and "success" in helping secure the ceasefire, and said both sides aim to ensure the truce continues until lasting peace is established in Iran.
Erdogan further noted that the latest tensions have underscored the urgency of creating a new regional security framework based on firm and reliable foundations. He also welcomed the ongoing coordination among the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Addressing the situation in Gaza, Erdogan stressed the need to strengthen the ceasefire there, warning that regional instability should not hinder progress toward the liberation of Palestine or the realization of a two-state solution.
During their meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Erdogan emphasized that both nations intend to keep strengthening collaboration across multiple sectors, especially in energy, trade, and defense.
He underlined that Türkiye has supported peaceful approaches since the outset of the conflict sparked by the attacks on Iran. Erdogan also commended Pakistan’s role, describing its efforts and "success" in helping secure the ceasefire, and said both sides aim to ensure the truce continues until lasting peace is established in Iran.
Erdogan further noted that the latest tensions have underscored the urgency of creating a new regional security framework based on firm and reliable foundations. He also welcomed the ongoing coordination among the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Addressing the situation in Gaza, Erdogan stressed the need to strengthen the ceasefire there, warning that regional instability should not hinder progress toward the liberation of Palestine or the realization of a two-state solution.
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