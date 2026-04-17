Heat, Humidity To Cause Discomfort In Coastal TN, Light Rain Likely In Western Ghats

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity levels is likely to cause discomfort in parts of coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next few days and light rain is likely in Western Ghats.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, weather conditions across the State are expected to remain varied, with heat intensifying in interior regions while some areas may receive light rainfall.

The advisory noted that several places in interior Tamil Nadu could witness maximum temperatures rising by up to 3 degrees Celsius above normal levels until April 19.

In contrast, coastal districts, including Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to record temperatures close to normal.

However, the prevailing high humidity in these regions is likely to make conditions uncomfortable, particularly during the daytime.

The IMD has cautioned that such combined conditions could lead to heat stress in isolated pockets.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity is expected to provide some relief in select regions. The Meteorological Centre has forecast light rain at one or two places in Western Ghats districts until April 21.

Similar isolated rainfall is also likely over delta districts, parts of southern coastal Tamil Nadu, and the Karaikal region.

Officials said the rainfall would largely be light in intensity and scattered, and is unlikely to significantly alter the prevailing heat conditions across the State.

However, localised showers in the Western Ghats belt may help bring down temperatures marginally in those areas.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the coming days. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 99 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 37 degrees Celsius), with high humidity continuing to contribute to sultry conditions.

The IMD has advised residents, particularly in coastal areas, to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related discomfort.

People are encouraged to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

With the dual impact of heat and humidity persisting, weather officials are closely monitoring conditions and are expected to issue further updates if required.

-IANS

aal/rad