Shailesh Lodha Recalls A 24-Year-Old Memory As He Meets With Mahesh Bhatt

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS)“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” actor and poet Shailesh Lodha reunited with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, which transported him back 24 years.

Shailesh took to Instagram, where he shared a then-and-now picture collage featuring him and the filmmaker from 2002 to now from their recent meetup. Sharing a note, the actor reminisced about their first encounter in 2002, when Mahesh Bhatt had visited Jodhpur for the launch of Get Set Go.

Shailesh wrote in the caption section:“24 baras ke pehele ka hai pehla chitra... 2002 mein Mahesh Bhatt Jodhpur aaye the Dr. Swati Lodha ki behad lokpriya pustak“Get Set Go” ke vimochan ke liye... aur aaj 24 varsh ke waqfe ke baad yun hi achanak mulaqat hui toh yaadon ke bhandaar khul gaye...”

“(The first picture is from 24 years ago-back in 2002, when Mahesh Bhatt had come to Jodhpur for the launch of Dr. Swati Lodha's very popular book“Get Set Go.” And today, after a gap of 24 years, an unexpected meeting happened again... opening up a treasure trove of memories.)”

Talking about Shailesh, he first appeared on Wah Wah, a poetry show created by Shri Adhikari Brothers and then Comedy Circus as a contestant. He portrayed Taarak Mehta in the sitcom series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2008 to 2022.

The actor was the main presenter in the TV program Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai! telecast. In 2019, he appeared in the comedy film Wig Boss along with Sunil Pal and Rakhi Sawant.

In 2022, Lodha filed a lawsuit against producer Asit Kumarr Modi for his pending dues.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah abbreviated as TMKOC, is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha.

The series is set in Mumbai and follows the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, a diverse community with people from different cultural and regional backgrounds.