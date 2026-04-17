Hong Kong Flow Capital Brings $150M Credit Fund Onchain This Month

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hong Kong-based Flow Capital Partners plans to bring its $150 million private credit fund onchain. The firm will use DigiFT to offer tokenized shares. The move is expected by the end of April. It marks a step toward wider blockchain-based fund access in Asia.

Flow Capital Prepares Onchain Fund Launch with DigiFT

Flow Capital will make its private credit fund available through DigiFT Tech Pte. The platform focuses on real-world asset tokenization. The fund was first launched in June 2025. Now, the firm is expanding its distribution using blockchain.

The company plans to raise an additional $30 million through tokenized shares. This fundraising effort will run through the end of 2026. The firm also aims to grow the fund to $250 million in total size. This would expand its reach among global investors.

Jacky Tian, the firm's chief investment officer, shared the growth target in a Bloomberg report. The company sees tokenization as a way to attract new capital. It also expects easier access for a broader investor base.

At the same time, DigiFT provides regulated infrastructure in Singapore. This allows compliant issuance of tokenized financial products. As a result, Flow Capital can offer shares in a digital format while meeting regulatory needs.

Rising Interest in Tokenized Real World Assets

The move comes as more firms adopt tokenization for traditional assets. Large financial institutions have already launched similar products. BlackRock introduced its tokenized Treasury fund, known as BUIDL. It operates on public blockchain networks.

JPMorgan also entered the space with its tokenized fund called MONY. The bank seeded the product with $100 million. Later, it opened access to outside investors. These efforts show growing activity in blockchain-based finance.

Data shows rapid growth in the real-world asset market. Total market value reached $58 billion as of April 14. This is up from $21.5 billion one year earlier. The increase reflects rising demand for tokenized exposure.

Ethereum remains a key network for such assets. Its RWA market cap reached $19.3 billion. This represents more than 200 percent growth year over year. The trend supports further adoption by asset managers.

Analysts Point to Risks in Liquidity Structure

Despite growth, some analysts have raised concerns. They note that tokenization does not change core fund risks. Liquidity remains a key issue in private credit markets. These funds often hold long-term assets.

Nic Puckrin, commented on the trend. He said,“bringing private credit funds onchain solves the distribution problem.” He added that it opens access to more investors. However, risks still remain.

He also warned about liquidity mismatch concerns. He stated,“the availability of instant settlement can create the illusion of liquidity.” This may lead investors to expect faster redemptions. Yet, underlying assets may not support that speed.

As tokenized funds grow, such risks may draw more attention. Investors may need to assess both access and liquidity limits. The shift to blockchain improves distribution, but structural challenges remain.

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