Russian Forces Attack Dnipro, Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 40 Times Since Morning, Leaving One Dead And 12 Injured
He said the enemy used drones, an aerial bomb, and artillery in the attacks.
Fires broke out in the Dniprovskyi district and in the city of Dnipro itself, but they have already been extinguished.
In the regional center, four people were injured. A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition, while men aged 28, 29, and 49 will receive outpatient treatment.
In addition, a 63-year-old woman was injured in the Dnipro district. She is hospitalized in moderate condition.Read also: Russians shell Kherson region since morning, leaving four injured
In the Nikopol district, Russian forces struck Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Myrove communities. A service station, private houses, and vehicles were damaged.
According to Hanzha, one man was killed and six others were injured. In particular, men aged 28 and 50 are currently hospitalized in moderate condition, while the others will be treated on an outpatient basis.
In the Synelnykove district, a 64-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were injured in enemy strikes. Both were hospitalized in moderate condition.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Dnipro, causing a fire and damaging a transport enterprise.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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