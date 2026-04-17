Ambassadors Of Korea And Japan Visit Ice Rink At Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar HE Yun Hyunsoo and Ambassador of Japan to the State of Qatar HE Naoto Hisajima visited the ice rink at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena, located at Al Sadd Sports Club, to review the facilities dedicated to ice sports.

The visit came in response to an invitation from the Qatar Winter Sports Committee, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop and promote ice sports in the country and enhance their presence at both regional and international levels.

The ambassadors were received by Hassan Hissam Al Hebabi, Secretary-General of the Committee, who accompanied them on a tour of the venue. The visit provided an overview of the rink's capabilities, including its modern equipment and advanced infrastructure, reflecting Qatar's progress in supporting various sports, including winter disciplines.

During the visit, the two ambassadors took part in a friendly curling match alongside members and staff of their respective diplomatic missions, in an atmosphere marked by sportsmanship and reflecting the strong relations between their countries and the State of Qatar.

The Qatar Winter Sports Committee exchanged commemorative gifts with the ambassadors in appreciation of their interest in ice sports, in the presence of the accompanying delegations, in a gesture that reflects mutual respect and cooperation.

On this occasion, Hassan Hissam Al Hebabi expressed his appreciation to the ambassadors for their visit, noting that ice sports in Qatar are entering a phase of notable infrastructure expansion, which will further strengthen their standing and support the future development of winter sports.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome, praising the advanced standard of the ice rink and its modern facilities, and noting that it represents a model of developed sports infrastructure reflecting the comprehensive progress witnessed by the sports sector in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Japan commended the significant efforts made by the Qatar Winter Sports Committee, emphasizing that such initiatives reflect an ambitious strategic vision that contributes to strengthening Qatar's position on the international sports stage, and praising the provision of specialized facilities to support and develop winter sports.