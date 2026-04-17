Minister Of Finance Participates In G20 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari participated in the Group of Twenty (G20) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, held on the sidelines of the Annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, which took place from April 13-18 in Washington, D.C., the United States of America.

The meetings included a series of discussion sessions that highlighted the impact of geopolitical conflicts on the global economy, including slower growth, disruptions to trade, rising inflation, and declining investment, particularly in emerging economies, while underscoring the importance of strengthening international cooperation and economic partnerships to ensure market stability, support energy security, and mitigate economic pressures.

In his remarks, HE the Minister of Finance affirmed that conflicts undermine economic growth by disrupting trade and increasing the costs of energy and transportation, leading to persistent inflationary pressures and reduced investment, especially in emerging markets. He stressed the importance of shifting towards international cooperation to enhance economic stability and resilience.

His Excellency also reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting global energy security and working with partners to stabilize markets, as well as to fostering economic partnerships that promote integration and address geopolitical challenges, rather than deepening divisions