In The Presence Of Amna Al Dahak Silal Reinforces Its Commitment To UAE Supply Chain Resilience And Sustainable Food Security

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, April 2026: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the UAE has moved beyond reactive crisis management, establishing a food security system built on proactive resilience and long-term preparedness. Her Excellency attributed this to the forward-looking vision of the UAE's leadership and the integrated roles of relevant state entities. Her Excellency further stressed that securing supply chains and the sustainability of essential goods are top priorities for the country amid current challenges.

Her Excellency, accompanied by H.E. Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, toured Silal Group's facilities in Abu Dhabi, alongside representatives from government and private entities. The visit highlighted the Group's leadership in the food and agricultural technology sector, with a focus on assessing the efficiency of supply chain infrastructure, operational readiness, and the availability of the UAE's strategic reserves of essential commodities.

Her Excellency commended Silal as a strategic partner in strengthening national food security, emphasizing on its innovative approach on building and expanding supply networks reflects the robustness of the national economy, ensuring market stability and consistently meeting the needs of the UAE community. HE highlighted the UAE's highly resilient supply chains, which have successfully supplied food products to markets amid regional challenges

During the visit, Her Excellency was briefed on the 'Ensure Essentials' initiative launched by Silal Group. Commenting on the initiative, HE stated that it represents an important step towards elevating supply chain readiness and increasing the flexibility of delivering key food products to markets, thereby consolidating a sustainable food security framework in the country.

The initiative is designed to strengthen the agriculture and food sector, ensure the steady flow and stability of essential goods, and enhance supply chain efficiency and sustainability in collaboration with relevant government entities.

It includes a portfolio of more than 350 products across nine essential categories, supported by a nationwide logistics network that contributes to supply continuity, price stability, and improved operational efficiency.

HE Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, said the Group continues to strengthen food supply chains in the UAE through an integrated system spanning sourcing, storage, and distribution, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and the consistent availability of essential goods in support of the national food security agenda.

He commended the role of key government entities in facilitating the uninterrupted flow of goods into the country, including the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, as well as the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

HE Al Qasimi further expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of all the teams who worked tirelessly to overcome recent challenges. He highlighted their exceptional commitment and readiness across all stages of the supply chain, noting that their dedication played a critical role in safeguarding the UAE's food supply.

“Ensure Essentials” aligns with the UAE's national priorities to strengthen food security, enhance economic resilience, and advance effective public-private partnerships. It further reflects Silal's long-term vision to build a reliable, integrated supply system that supports business continuity, maintains market stability, and ensures sustainable access to essential goods.