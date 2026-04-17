Sustainability In Fashion Moves From Concept To Practice In Qatar's Evolving Creative Scene

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sustainability in Qatar's fashion sector is shifting from concept to action, as designers and platforms like Sustainable Futures highlight practical approaches to responsible fashion and changing consumer mindsets.

Sustainability in fashion is increasingly moving beyond theory in Qatar, as designers and industry platforms begin translating ideas into tangible practices that challenge traditional models of production and consumption.

At the Sustainable Futures event held at Doha Festival City, the focus extended beyond showcasing collections to exploring how sustainability is being applied in real terms across the creative sector. Bringing together designers, organisers, and audiences, the initiative highlighted a broader shift in mindset within Qatar's fashion ecosystem.

Rather than presenting a single definition of sustainable fashion, the event revealed a diverse and evolving landscape, where designers are approaching sustainability through different, often personal, methods.

For some, sustainability begins with reducing production and rethinking material use. Stephanie Bourland, founder of GIGEEZ, centres her work on repurposing existing textiles.

“Sustainability is really at the heart of my brand,” she said.“I take deadstock saris and regenerate them into beautiful dresses... it's about not producing, but regenerating the existing.”

Her approach reflects a growing movement within the industry that challenges constant production, placing emphasis instead on reuse as a creative and environmental solution.

Others are addressing sustainability through longevity and adaptability. Husnaa Malik, founder of Sewn Threads, focuses on designing garments that can be worn across multiple environments and seasons.

“The biggest thing for me is transitional pieces,” she said.“Pieces you can wear in Qatar, when you travel... year-round.”

For Malik, sustainability is closely tied to individual responsibility.“We are in charge of the future... it's our carbon footprint and the decisions that we make that make a difference tomorrow and for our children,” she added.

These differing approaches underscore a key reality: sustainable fashion is not a fixed formula. Instead, it is shaped by individual priorities, creative direction, and the practical limitations designers face.

“I think we can't do it all... it's up to each one to choose their battle,” Bourland noted, reflecting the complexity of balancing creativity, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

Beyond design itself, the event also highlighted the evolving role of retail spaces in shaping conversations around sustainability. Increasingly, such platforms are moving beyond commercial activity to facilitate dialogue, awareness, and engagement with wider audiences.

Organisers emphasised that initiatives like Sustainable Futures aim to bridge the gap between designers and consumers, creating opportunities for both visibility and behavioural change.

“This initiative encourages the community to adopt more mindful lifestyle choices, where style and sustainability go hand in hand,” said Mohamed El-Sharkawy, associate director – malls leasing at Doha Festival City.