Sea Glass Plumbing Announces Official Launch Of Premium“White-Glove” Plumbing Services Across The Outer Banks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sea Glass Plumbing is proud to announce the official launch of its new plumbing services company serving homeowners and property managers throughout North Carolina's Outer Banks. Built on a foundation of craftsmanship, transparency, and responsive service, Sea Glass Plumbing brings a "white-glove" approach to residential plumbing designed specifically for the unique needs of coastal homes and vacation rental properties.

With more than 200 homes served in the Outer Banks (OBX) area over the last few years, the Sea Glass Plumbing team delivers expert solutions for water heaters, drain services, repiping, leak detection, fixture upgrades, and general plumbing repairs. The company is fully licensed and insured and backs its work with a satisfaction guarantee.

Sea Glass Plumbing officially launched operations in April 2026 with a mission to provide dependable, relationship-driven plumbing service that homeowners can trust year-round. From Corolla to Hatteras and throughout Dare County's northern beaches, the company offers same-day availability, clear communication, and meticulous workmanship designed to protect both homes and investment properties.

"Sea Glass Plumbing was created to raise the standard of what homeowners and property managers should expect from a plumbing partner," said owner Kenny Katelan. "We believe service should feel personal, reliable, and transparent. Our goal is to treat every home like it's our own and provide solutions that last."

Coastal environments create plumbing challenges that differ significantly from inland systems. Salt air corrosion, seasonal population surges, winterization requirements, and accelerated water heater sediment buildup all require specialized attention. Sea Glass Plumbing's service model is built specifically around these regional conditions, helping Outer Banks residents maintain efficient plumbing systems throughout the year.

The company also provides dedicated support for vacation rental owners and property managers, offering priority scheduling between guest turnovers, preventive inspections, and rapid response service designed to minimize disruptions during peak occupancy seasons. Sea Glass Plumbing already partners with more than 50 property managers across the Outer Banks, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted maintenance partner for coastal rental portfolios.

In celebration of its official launch, Sea Glass Plumbing is introducing limited-time service specials for area homeowners, including a complimentary multi-point plumbing inspection and a $200 water heater buyback incentive for qualifying replacement projects. These promotions are designed to help residents prepare their homes for seasonal changes while improving system efficiency and reliability. Those interested in more can follow them on Facebook as well for updates and other specials throughout the year. Follow them here:

Sea Glass Plumbing's customer-first approach emphasizes honest recommendations, detailed documentation, and respectful in-home service. Technicians take time to explain options clearly so customers can make informed decisions without pressure or unexpected surprises.

"Our focus is long-term relationships, not one-time service calls," Kenny added. "Whether we're helping a homeowner solve a small repair or supporting a property manager with ongoing maintenance planning, we're committed to delivering dependable results every time."

Sea Glass Plumbing serves homeowners and property managers throughout Kill Devil Hills, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Duck, Nags Head, Manteo, Rodanthe, Wanchese, Harbinger, Corolla, and surrounding Outer Banks (OBX) communities.

Homeowners interested in scheduling service or taking advantage of the company's launch specials can call them at (252) 385-5432 or visit for more information.

About Sea Glass Plumbing





Sea Glass Plumbing provides premium residential plumbing services across North Carolina's Outer Banks, specializing in water heaters, drain cleaning, repiping, leak detection, fixture installation, winterization, and preventive maintenance. Known for its white-glove service approach and commitment to craftsmanship, the company helps coastal homeowners and property managers protect their properties with reliable, responsive plumbing support.

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For more information about Sea Glass Plumbing, contact the company here:

Sea Glass Plumbing

Kenny Katelan

(252) 385-5432

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409 Harbour View Dr

Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

CONTACT: Kenny Katelan