Zelensky Holds Meeting On Ukraine's Memory Policy And Honoring National Heroes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook.

"In particular, work has begun on creating a Pantheon of Prominent Ukrainians. The scope of the relevant tasks is extremely broad and requires the involvement of various state institutions, Ukrainian society, and diplomatic engagement with many of Ukraine's partners," Zelensky said.

According to him, this includes the return to Ukraine of historical figures who are fundamental to the formation of national identity and statehood.

"It is also about Heroes' Policy in Ukraine, proper memorialization of different stages of our history, and the full restoration of all of Ukraine's historical memory. We must create a special space of value-based consolidation for the Ukrainian people, one that will truly matter for future generations and preserve the memory of the generations who built our culture and our state," he emphasized.

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He thanked Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, Deputy Head Iryna Vereshchuk, and the entire team involved for their work.

"We have defined our next steps. Thank you to everyone who will contribute to this effort! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky concluded.

As reported, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine is preparing new decisions on honoring its heroes.