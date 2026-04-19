Madaar Developments Unveils The Hillage In Sheikh Zayed With EGP 15Bn Investments

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Madaar Developments has officially launched its latest residential project, The Hillage, in the heart of Sheikh Zayed City, positioning it as one of the final prime land opportunities in the area.

The project comes with total investments exceeding EGP 15bn and introduces a boutique, low-density community concept centered on privacy, exclusivity, and quality of life.

Spanning 100 feddans, The Hillage allocates around 86% of its total area to green spaces and pedestrian-friendly zones, creating a car-free environment designed to enhance residents' comfort and well-being.

The master plan incorporates a stepped natural landscape, allowing panoramic views across units while optimizing land use efficiency.

Located with direct access to the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, the development ensures strong connectivity while maintaining a tranquil residential setting.

The Hillage features around 1,000 residential units, offering a diverse mix that includes standalone villas, twin houses, townhouses, serviced apartments, and residential buildings.

The design philosophy emphasizes seamless integration between private spaces and open areas, fostering a dynamic and interactive community environment.

The development also includes a central commercial district serving as a hub for retail and services, alongside a fully equipped sports and social club, positioning these amenities as the core of the community experience.

Ahmed Ehab, CEO of Madaar Developments, said that Madaar aims to deliver a differentiated residential destination that prioritizes lifestyle quality and long-term value, reinforcing the company's position in Egypt's real estate market.

Founded in 2015 as part of SUNRISE Resorts & Hotels, Madaar Developments has built a portfolio of integrated residential and coastal projects. Its developments include Azha Ain Sokhna and Azha Ras El Hekma.

With the launch of The Hillage, the company continues to expand its footprint in West Cairo and the North Coast, with plans to introduce further projects throughout the year as part of its broader growth strategy.