IPL 2026: Rahul, Stubbs, Miller Power DC To Tense Six-Wicket Win Over RCB

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) David Miller clobbered two massive sixes in a final-over heist as Delhi Capitals broke their two-game losing streak in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a tense six-wicket victory over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Previously, RCB's aggressive intent only yielded 175/8 as their middle-order struggled against DC's fantastic death overs bowling masterclass. Chasing 176 on a surface that grew increasingly sluggish, DC reached the target with a ball to spare, exorcising the ghosts of that one-run loss suffered at the hands of the Gujarat Titans.

While birthday boy KL Rahul (57) and Tristan Stubbs (60 no out) laid the foundation, it was Miller who provided the finishing flourish by smashing Romario Shepherd two sixes and a four in the 20th over when 15 runs were required. The result also ends RCB's two-game winning run, with this also being their first loss at home in the season.

The chase began disastrously for DC as Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a powerplay masterclass. He trapped Pathum Nissanka plumb lbw in the first over before returning to remove Karun Nair and Sameer Rizvi with outswingers. Reduced to 18/3, DC looked down and out before local hero Rahul took charge.

Rahul, who boasts a staggering average of 69.9 against RCB, carted Josh Hazlewood for 14 runs in the fifth over – with a flick of the wrists to clip over mid-wicket for six and ramping over the keeper for four being standout shots. Alongside a composed Stubbs, Rahul rebuilt the innings with a 76-run stand and reached his half-century off 30 balls.

But he fell shortly after by holing out to long-off against Krunal Pandya, leaving DC in the face of potential trouble. Stubbs took charge after Rahul's fall by hitting Rasikh Salam Dar and Suyash Sharma for two fours each down the ground. Captain Axar Patel played a vital cameo of 26 to keep the asking rate in check, but was forced to retire hurt due to severe cramps.

His departure triggered a sensational 'squeeze' from the RCB bowlers, as Krunal, Bhuvneshwar, and Hazlewood combined to concede just 13 runs across overs 15, 16, and 17, leaving DC needing 37 off the final 18 balls. Stubbs kept DC alive by reaching his fifty off 41 balls, but the equation narrowed to 15 runs needed off the final over, via him carting Bhuvneshwar and Rasikh for boundaries each.

Patidar handed the ball to Romario Shepherd for his first over of the match. After a single and a leg-bye, Miller launched a low full-toss into the mid-wicket stand for six. He followed it with a magnificent lofted drive over extra-cover for another maximum, before finishing the game with a flick to the deep mid-wicket fence, fetching him the winning four and taking DC to victory under extreme pressure.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 175/8 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 63, Tim David 26; Axar Patel 2-18, Kuldeep Yadav 2-32) lost to Delhi Capitals 179/4 in 19.5 overs (Tristan Stubbs 60 not out, KL Rahul 57; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-26, Krunal Pandya 1-24) by six wickets