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President Ilham Aliyev Met With Pakistani Prime Minister On Sidelines Of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

President Ilham Aliyev Met With Pakistani Prime Minister On Sidelines Of Antalya Diplomacy Forum


2026-04-17 09:03:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On April 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the margins of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

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AzerNews

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