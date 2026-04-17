India's Capital Markets Emerge As Resilient, Globally Competitive Hub: SEBI Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) India's capital markets are increasingly being recognised as a stable, resilient and globally competitive destination for long-term investments, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

Speaking at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings during an interaction organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the US-India Business Council, Pandey noted that Indian markets have evolved into a structural pillar of the financial system, backed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a steadily expanding investor base.

He emphasised that SEBI has adopted a facilitative and risk-based regulatory approach aimed at enhancing efficiency and investor confidence.

“Key reforms such as the introduction of T+1 settlement, faster initial public offering (IPO) timelines, and simplified access for foreign investors have significantly improved transparency while reducing operational friction in the markets,” Pandey stated.

Pandey reiterated that India remains open and attractive to global capital, underpinned by a reform-driven policy environment and robust economic indicators.

He pointed out that controlled inflation, healthy foreign exchange reserves and stable external accounts continue to support the country's growth trajectory, which remains among the strongest globally.

The SEBI chief also highlighted the regulator's focus on a transparent, consultative and technology-driven framework.

“Measures such as easing Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) registration and re-KYC processes, along with greater digitalisation, have helped streamline investment flows and deepen market participation,” he added.

“The rising role of domestic investors has provided additional depth and resilience to Indian markets, helping them better withstand global volatility,” Pandey noted.

The interaction brought together global investors, venture capital leaders and policymakers, with discussions centred on expanding investment opportunities and strengthening the India-US economic partnership.

Participants also shared feedback on simplifying regulatory processes, improving clarity in cross-border investment frameworks and boosting the availability of capital for emerging sectors such as deep technology.