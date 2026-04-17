Western Rooter Saves Azusa Manufacturer From Sewer Crisis With Trenchless Repair

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"A backward-flowing sewer line put an Azusa facility at risk. Western Rooter corrected the grade and replaced the line using trenchless methods, restoring flow without major disruption."Western Rooter resolved a critical sewer failure at an Azusa manufacturing facility where a backward-flowing line threatened operations. Using trenchless pipe bursting and repairs, the team restored proper flow in just three days, preventing shutdown and stabilizing the system.

Western Rooter has completed a major sewer repair project for a manufacturing facility in Azusa, helping prevent a full shutdown caused by a failing sewer system. The project highlights growing demand across Azusa, Glendora, Covina, and the San Gabriel Valley for commercial sewer repair, drain cleaning, and trenchless pipe replacement.

When crews arrived, they found a severe issue. The main sewer line was flowing backward into the building due to improper slope. The line had only 1/16 inch of grade, far below code requirements, creating a situation that threatened daily operations and sanitation inside the facility.

Western Rooter completed the full commercial sewer overhaul in just three days. The team excavated to a depth of 7.5 feet, installed new bullhorn cleanouts at the front of the building, warehouse, and office, and performed a 125-foot trenchless pipe burst to replace the main sewer line with HDPE SDR-17 piping. This trenchless sewer replacement method allowed the crew to upgrade the system without tearing up large sections of the property.

Additional work included descaling 100 feet of cast iron pipe across three areas, installing 25 feet of cured-in-place pipe liner on a branch line, and completing detailed spot repairs inside the office with full wall and floor protection to maintain a clean workspace.

The team corrected the slope and restored proper flow throughout the system, resolving the reverse-flow condition and stabilizing the facility's plumbing infrastructure.

“This was one of the more urgent situations we've seen,” said John, CEO of Western Rooter.“The sewer line was running backward into the building, which can shut a business down fast. We were able to correct the grade, replace the line, and get everything flowing the right way again without major disruption.”

The project also included video documentation, with five YouTube videos capturing before, during, and after footage of the descaling and hydro jetting process. The footage provides a clear look at the condition of the pipes and the results after cleaning and repair.

As more commercial properties in Azusa and surrounding Los Angeles County cities deal with aging sewer systems, Western Rooter continues to expand its trenchless sewer repair, pipe bursting, hydro jetting, and commercial plumbing services.

Western Rooter offers free estimates and works with manufacturing facilities, warehouses, property managers, and commercial buildings across Azusa and nearby areas.

For service in Azusa, Glendora, Covina, and the San Gabriel Valley, call (626) 448-6455 or visit .