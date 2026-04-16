Petra Authority, UNESCO Explore Expanding Sustainable Tourism, Community Empowerment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra)-- The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority held a meeting in Petra with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to discuss ways to strengthen joint cooperation in sustainable tourism and empower local communities.The meeting was attended by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin, Chairperson of the Authority's Board of Commissioners Adnan Al-Suwaeir, and Director of UNESCO's Office in Jordan Noha Bawazir.Both sides reviewed progress on the project "Local Communities and Sustainable Tourism in Petra and Wadi Rum," supported by Italian cooperation through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation. Key achievements highlighted included rehabilitation works, capacity-building programs targeting women's associations, and efforts to promote sustainable tourism practices.The discussions also addressed future opportunities to expand the project's impact by further empowering local communities, enhancing cultural and natural heritage, and strengthening preparedness and resilience. Proposed initiatives include disaster risk reduction, conservation efforts, and the integration of intangible cultural heritage into the tourism experience.Al-Suwaeir stressed the importance of partnership with UNESCO and supporting entities in advancing sustainable tourism development and reinforcing efforts to preserve and protect heritage through the engagement of local communities and relevant authorities in the region.