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Goa: Massive Fire Guts Three Cottages At A Beachside Property In Mandrem

Goa: Massive Fire Guts Three Cottages At A Beachside Property In Mandrem


2026-04-16 07:00:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Massive Fire in Mandrem

A massive fire broke out at three cottages near a beachside property in the Mandrem area of Goa on Thursday, officials said. After receiving the information, the emergency teams rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Emergency Response Underway

Pernem Fire Station incharge Namdev Pawar said, "Fire broke out at three cottages near a beachside property in Mandrem. Emergency teams are rushing to the spot to bring the situation under control."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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