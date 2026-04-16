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Afghanistan Dispatches Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) Afghanistan has dispatched 530 tons of critical humanitarian assistance to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, the country’s Information Ministry announced Wednesday.
The shipment, sourced and organized by an Afghan delegation operating in Egypt, is intended to support approximately 22,000 families, according to an official statement.
Valued at around $500,000, the cargo includes food supplies, clothing, and other essential items aimed at addressing urgent needs in the enclave.
Kabul also reiterated its "firm" stance on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing that it should be resolved "in accordance with established historical facts and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."
According to Palestinian health authorities, at least 72,336 people—predominantly women and children—have been killed, while 172,213 others have sustained injuries since Oct. 8, 2023, amid Israeli military operations.
Despite a ceasefire that has been in place since last October, Israeli forces have continued to breach the agreement through shelling, gunfire, and ground incursions, the Gaza government media office said.
At least 757 people have been killed and 2,111 others injured since the ceasefire, it added.
The violations have persisted even after the United States announced in mid-January the launch of the agreement’s second phase, amid growing calls for Israel to adhere fully to the truce and permit the entry of agreed humanitarian supplies, including food, medical aid, and shelter materials.
The shipment, sourced and organized by an Afghan delegation operating in Egypt, is intended to support approximately 22,000 families, according to an official statement.
Valued at around $500,000, the cargo includes food supplies, clothing, and other essential items aimed at addressing urgent needs in the enclave.
Kabul also reiterated its "firm" stance on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing that it should be resolved "in accordance with established historical facts and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."
According to Palestinian health authorities, at least 72,336 people—predominantly women and children—have been killed, while 172,213 others have sustained injuries since Oct. 8, 2023, amid Israeli military operations.
Despite a ceasefire that has been in place since last October, Israeli forces have continued to breach the agreement through shelling, gunfire, and ground incursions, the Gaza government media office said.
At least 757 people have been killed and 2,111 others injured since the ceasefire, it added.
The violations have persisted even after the United States announced in mid-January the launch of the agreement’s second phase, amid growing calls for Israel to adhere fully to the truce and permit the entry of agreed humanitarian supplies, including food, medical aid, and shelter materials.
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