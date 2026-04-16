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South Korean Airlines Face Record Fuel Surcharge Increases for May
(MENAFN) South Korea’s airlines are preparing to implement their largest fuel surcharges on May-issued tickets as surging global oil prices—driven by intensifying tensions in the Middle East—push operating costs significantly higher, according to reports citing industry sources.
The surcharge level for May was determined using the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) index, which averaged $214.71 per barrel during the March 16 to April 15 assessment period. This placed the pricing in the highest tier, Level 33, under the country’s fuel surcharge system.
These surcharges are added on top of base airfares to offset fluctuating fuel expenses and are recalculated monthly under a government-regulated framework that varies depending on flight distance.
For May, the surcharge jumped from Level 18 in April, marking the steepest month-to-month increase since the system was first introduced in 2016. It is also the first time airlines have reached the maximum pricing bracket.
The new rates will apply to all tickets issued throughout May.
Korean Air announced that its international one-way fuel surcharge will rise substantially, ranging between 75,000 won ($50.89) and $381.8 in May, compared with a previous range of $28.4 to $205.1 in April.
On long-haul international routes such as New York, Paris, and London, the surcharge is expected to surge by about 86%, reaching $381.8.
Meanwhile, Asiana Airlines along with budget carriers including Jeju Air are expected to disclose their updated May surcharge levels in the coming days, according to reports.
The surcharge level for May was determined using the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) index, which averaged $214.71 per barrel during the March 16 to April 15 assessment period. This placed the pricing in the highest tier, Level 33, under the country’s fuel surcharge system.
These surcharges are added on top of base airfares to offset fluctuating fuel expenses and are recalculated monthly under a government-regulated framework that varies depending on flight distance.
For May, the surcharge jumped from Level 18 in April, marking the steepest month-to-month increase since the system was first introduced in 2016. It is also the first time airlines have reached the maximum pricing bracket.
The new rates will apply to all tickets issued throughout May.
Korean Air announced that its international one-way fuel surcharge will rise substantially, ranging between 75,000 won ($50.89) and $381.8 in May, compared with a previous range of $28.4 to $205.1 in April.
On long-haul international routes such as New York, Paris, and London, the surcharge is expected to surge by about 86%, reaching $381.8.
Meanwhile, Asiana Airlines along with budget carriers including Jeju Air are expected to disclose their updated May surcharge levels in the coming days, according to reports.
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