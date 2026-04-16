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Italy, Ukraine Explore Joint Drone Production Deal
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday that Italy and Ukraine are considering joint production of drones following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome.
Meloni said Italy sees strong potential in cooperation with Ukraine’s rapidly developing drone industry.
"Italy is very interested in developing joint production, especially in the drone sector, in which Ukraine has become a leading nation in recent years," Meloni said at a joint news conference.
"We discussed how to strengthen defense cooperation."
She added that both countries are looking at ways to deepen collaboration in the defense sector more broadly.
During the same meeting, Zelenskyy provided an update on the situation in Ukraine, describing continued aerial attacks and stressing the need for stronger air defenses.
"Right now, the Shaheds (Iranian drones) are in the skies over Ukraine again, there are massive attacks, and we absolutely need additional anti-aircraft systems," he said.
Zelenskyy also said Ukraine and Italy could cooperate on producing air defense systems, which he described as essential for countering drone and missile threats.
Meloni said Italy sees strong potential in cooperation with Ukraine’s rapidly developing drone industry.
"Italy is very interested in developing joint production, especially in the drone sector, in which Ukraine has become a leading nation in recent years," Meloni said at a joint news conference.
"We discussed how to strengthen defense cooperation."
She added that both countries are looking at ways to deepen collaboration in the defense sector more broadly.
During the same meeting, Zelenskyy provided an update on the situation in Ukraine, describing continued aerial attacks and stressing the need for stronger air defenses.
"Right now, the Shaheds (Iranian drones) are in the skies over Ukraine again, there are massive attacks, and we absolutely need additional anti-aircraft systems," he said.
Zelenskyy also said Ukraine and Italy could cooperate on producing air defense systems, which he described as essential for countering drone and missile threats.
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