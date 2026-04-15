Navigating EU (Excluding UK) Foods, Supplements & Herbal Medicines Classification Masterclass (ONLINE EVENT: June 12, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore market opportunities in the EU's regulatory framework for foodstuffs, food supplements, and herbal medicinal products (HMPs), focusing on registration, marketing, and labeling criteria across various Member States. Note the exclusion of UK regulations in this context.

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating EU Product Classification: Foods, Supplements & Herbal Medicines Masterclass (June 12, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In this fascinating course, explore the general EU legal framework regulating foodstuffs, food supplements and herbal medicinal products (HMPs) as well as the main criteria that characterise, but also differentiate these categories.

Additionally, you shall review whether such products are subject to any registration / notification obligations in various EU Member States as well as explore specific practical aspects regarding their marketing and labelling.

Who Should Attend:



Manufacturers, suppliers, importers and retail professionals

Junior lawyers and regulatory affairs consultants

Start-ups and entrepreneurs in the food business

Researchers, food technologists and students Marketing and PR professionals for various food brands

Key Topics Covered:



EU legal framework overview

Product classification criteria

Practical jurisdictional considerations

Marketing & labelling practicalities Future trends

Speakers

Toma Barbarasa

Toma has an experience of 10 years working in the Food and Life Science industries in various renowned international and national law firms. He is highly skilled in diverse food matters such as labelling and advertising products, product compliance and pre-market approvals (e.g., registration / notification of supplements and fortified foods), product advertising (e.g., claims), food safety as well as controls performed by national authorities.

He also advises clients on a wide range ofnon-food matters such as product law (e.g., advertising, security), cosmetics and detergents, narcotic and psychotropic substances (e.g., CBD, THC), tobacco and feed matters as well as medical devices.

Toma assists major international and national operators providing a full array of services such as product compliance and conformity checks, placement of products on the E.U., Romanian and Moldovan markets, assistance during official controls performed by authorities, etc. He has in-depth knowledge of the local markets, optimal experience on the practice of local authorities and therefore may provide strategic advice on specific legal matters.

For more information about this training visit

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