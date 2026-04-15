Navigating EU (Excluding UK) Foods, Supplements & Herbal Medicines Classification Masterclass (ONLINE EVENT: June 12, 2026)
Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating EU Product Classification: Foods, Supplements & Herbal Medicines Masterclass (June 12, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
In this fascinating course, explore the general EU legal framework regulating foodstuffs, food supplements and herbal medicinal products (HMPs) as well as the main criteria that characterise, but also differentiate these categories.
Additionally, you shall review whether such products are subject to any registration / notification obligations in various EU Member States as well as explore specific practical aspects regarding their marketing and labelling.
Who Should Attend:
- Manufacturers, suppliers, importers and retail professionals Junior lawyers and regulatory affairs consultants Start-ups and entrepreneurs in the food business Researchers, food technologists and students Marketing and PR professionals for various food brands
Key Topics Covered:
- EU legal framework overview Product classification criteria Practical jurisdictional considerations Marketing & labelling practicalities Future trends
Speakers
Toma Barbarasa
Toma has an experience of 10 years working in the Food and Life Science industries in various renowned international and national law firms. He is highly skilled in diverse food matters such as labelling and advertising products, product compliance and pre-market approvals (e.g., registration / notification of supplements and fortified foods), product advertising (e.g., claims), food safety as well as controls performed by national authorities.
He also advises clients on a wide range ofnon-food matters such as product law (e.g., advertising, security), cosmetics and detergents, narcotic and psychotropic substances (e.g., CBD, THC), tobacco and feed matters as well as medical devices.
Toma assists major international and national operators providing a full array of services such as product compliance and conformity checks, placement of products on the E.U., Romanian and Moldovan markets, assistance during official controls performed by authorities, etc. He has in-depth knowledge of the local markets, optimal experience on the practice of local authorities and therefore may provide strategic advice on specific legal matters.
For more information about this training visit
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