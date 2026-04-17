Manipur To Develop Kharungpat Bird Sanctuary To Boost Conservation, Eco-Tourism

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 17 (IANS) The Manipur government has announced plans to develop a bird sanctuary at Kharungpat in Kakching district, in a move aimed at strengthening biodiversity conservation and promoting eco-tourism in the state, officials said on Friday.

A senior forest official said the proposed sanctuary will cover around 227 hectares, accounting for about 6.7 per cent of the total wetland area. The site is considered ecologically significant, particularly for the conservation of waterbirds, including both resident and migratory species.

According to the official, the 2023 bird census recorded around 69 species in the area, of which nearly 40 per cent were migratory birds. However, the latest census conducted in 2025 has shown a noticeable decline in migratory bird numbers, raising concern within the state government.

The decline has been attributed to factors such as loss of suitable habitat, shrinking roosting sites and increasing local disturbances affecting the wetland ecosystem.

In response, and in line with public demand, the state government has decided to notify the area as the Kharungpat Bird Sanctuary.

The official said the state Cabinet's decision to declare Kharungpat a bird sanctuary under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, marks a significant step in Manipur's conservation efforts.

The move follows sustained public demand led by local MLA Usham Deben Singh, with support from organisations such as the Keirak United Development Association, Citizens' Association for Rural Development, members of the Wabagai Zila Parishad, and the South Tentha Youth Development Organisation.

Apart from conservation, the proposed sanctuary is expected to emerge as an important eco-tourism destination in the region.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Anurag Bajpai said the Forest Department plans to work in coordination with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to facilitate development projects related to the sanctuary.

He said an Eco-Development Committee involving local villagers will be constituted to promote eco-tourism and livelihood activities, ensuring that conservation efforts remain community-driven.

The government views the initiative as a people-centric project that seeks to integrate ecosystem conservation with sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Bajpai also highlighted that conservation of waterbirds is closely linked to the protection of wetlands, which play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

He noted that under Criterion 5 of the Ramsar Convention, a wetland is considered internationally important if it regularly supports 20,000 or more waterbirds.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the local MLA, Zila Parishad members, community organisations, villagers and administrative officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, Divisional Forest Officer and Range Forest Officer, for their role in advancing efforts to conserve the region's natural heritage.