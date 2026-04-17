Two Sanitation Workers Die After Entering Sewer Tank In Jaipur's Jhotwara

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) Two sanitation workers died on Friday in Jaipur's Jhotwara area after entering a sewer tank during a cleaning operation, in an incident that has once again raised concerns over the safety of contractual workers engaged in hazardous work.

The incident took place near the 200-Feet Road locality under the Jhotwara zone. Both deceased were contract labourers who had reportedly been asked to enter the sewage tank for cleaning work.

According to initial information, the workers lost consciousness inside the tank, allegedly due to the presence of toxic gases. As their condition deteriorated, they were pulled out and taken to Kanwatia Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The identities of the deceased were yet to be officially confirmed at the time of filing this report. Following the incident, family members and local residents gathered outside the mortuary at the hospital, with scenes of grief and distress.

The deaths have triggered serious questions about adherence to safety norms during sewer cleaning operations. It is being alleged that the workers were sent inside the tank without adequate protective equipment and without following standard safety procedures.

Such practices are in violation of guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, which prohibit manual entry into sewer and septic tanks without proper safety measures and protective gear.

Despite repeated directions and regulations, incidents involving the deaths of sanitation workers continue to be reported from different parts of the country.

In this case, it is also being alleged that the contractor responsible for the work left the spot soon after the incident, further raising concerns about accountability.

Police and administrative officials reached the location after receiving information and have initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Officials said that responsibility will be fixed after the investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by sanitation workers and the need for strict enforcement of safety protocols to prevent such fatalities.