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Following The Successful Launch Of The First Phase Of Tara Park, Modon Releases The Final Phase Of The Project On Reem Island
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Flexible Ownership Opportunity in Prime Central Abu Dhabi Location
The final phase of Tara Park is strategically positioned close to two of the main bridges onto Reem Island, offering convenient access to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as well as premier lifestyle, retail, and educational hubs, including Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Repton School, and The Galleria Mall
Reflecting Modon's commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi residents and responding to evolving market needs, the final phase of Tara Park introduces a flexible payment plan designed to make homeownership more accessible.
The new 40/60 payment plan offers greater flexibility, with 5% payable in 2026, followed by 10% in 2027, 10% in 2028 and 10% in 2029. Supporting first-time buyers or those investing in Abu Dhabi's future, the plan provides a unique opportunity for homeownership within one of the capital's most integrated communities.
As a freehold development open to buyers of all nationalities, Tara Park presents a compelling opportunity for local and international investors seeking high-quality assets and long-term value in Abu Dhabi's growing residential market.
A Fully Integrated Community Designed for Modern Living (Key USP)
Tara Park is situated in a prime location that will be seamlessly connected to Reem Mall.
The development comprises six residential towers connected by a shared podium, including nurseries, modern co-working spaces and retail outlets, creating a seamless residential environment centred around accessibility and convenience.
The final phase of Tara Park includes the release of additional apartments, completing the project, which comprises six residential towers with 834 apartments across one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
The development reflects Modon Real Estate's people-centric approach to creating connected communities that enhance quality of life.
Wellness and Active Lifestyle at Its Core
Tara Park has been designed to encourage healthy and balanced living through a wide range of wellness-focused amenities.
Residents benefit from a 527-metre running and walking track, fully equipped gyms, yoga studios, swimming pools, and padel courts.
These features create an environment where wellbeing, leisure, and community interaction are integrated into daily life.
Diverse Homes for Residents and Investor
The completed development will deliver 834 apartments across one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, catering to a broad range of buyer needs.
The homes are suited to individuals, young professionals, growing families, and investors seeking well-located residential assets in Abu Dhabi.
Tara Park offers a considered residential proposition that integrates comfort, practicality, and long-term value.
A Community Built Around Connection and Liveability
Tara Park has been thoughtfully planned to create a strong sense of belonging through shared spaces and integrated design.
The interconnected podium serves as the social heart of the project, encouraging interaction, convenience, and a connected lifestyle.
The wider masterplan supports residents, families, and investors with an environment shaped around long-term liveability.
Strong Market Demand and Investor Confidence
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The release of Tara Park final phase builds on the successful response to the first phase, reflecting continued demand for high-quality residential communities in Abu Dhabi.
Well-connected developments that prioritise lifestyle, convenience and long-term investment value continue to attract strong buyer interest. Tara Park responds directly to this demand with a centrally located offering in one of Abu Dhabi's most established growth districts.
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